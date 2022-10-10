Indigenous residents of Rush celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Rush residents joined at the pavilion to celebrate the town’s third annual ceremony of Indigenous Peoples day. The event included a proclamation given by the town supervisor Jerry Kusse, a story of how the Seneca Nation was created, and indigenous speakers showing their appreciation for everyone attending.

One of the speakers —Paul Winnie, who is from the Tonawanda nation— says celebrations like this are a big step towards the overall goal.

“It’s a big step to get the city to pass the law removing Columbus day adjacent to Indigenous People’s day so that we are not sharing the same holiday within the city limits of Rochester,” says Winnie.

Owner and operator of Molasses Hill Native farm, Melissa Jacobs, who is also from the Blackfoot tribe, stopped by to speak at the event and shared one thing she hopes others will take away from the event.

“I’m hoping that we get some kind of unity from our meeting together since our nation is so divided, so divided by race. I’m hoping that people see that we are all one human race,” Jacobs.

