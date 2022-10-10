ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

The future of the healthcare supply chain: Thought leaders weigh-in on driving trends

The last few years have brought about increased visibility to the overall resiliency and preparedness of the global supply chain, highlighting the industry’s ability — and inability — to manage sustained, long-term demand. Medline spoke with industry leaders across the country to capture their insights into what will shape the future of the healthcare supply chain and contribute to the ability to respond to the demands of the next crisis.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks

Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Gap between employees' expectations, experiences highest in healthcare: survey

Employees in the healthcare industry see the biggest gap in their expectations of leaders and what those leaders actually deliver, according to a recent survey about workplace expectations. Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a global public relations and communications firm based in New York City, conducted a survey in June and...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic partners with VC firm to create cancer tech company

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with venture capital firm Eclipse to create a new company that specializes in developing technologies for radiopharmaceutical development, supply chain and manufacturing. The company, Nucleus RadioPharma, will create the following technologies to ensure cancer patients can access potentially life-saving radiopharmaceuticals, according to an Oct....
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
beckershospitalreview.com

What's next for patient financial engagement?

The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M

Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems expanding telehealth

Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Cios#Cio#Advocate Aurora Health#Bronson Healthcare
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet, Houston Methodist and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a director...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers

Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

OhioHealth, Cedars-Sinai and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, based in Grand Forks, N.D.,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: What 'quiet firing' looks like at hospitals

Leaders in industries across the U.S. are aware of "quiet quitting," in which workers reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. Similarly, there is a trend called "quiet firing," in which managers are tacitly pushing employees to leave their jobs. Managers who quietly...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA Healthcare appoints Claire Hubbard CNO of new UK hospital

HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10. Ms. Hubbard has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry. "We are excited to welcome Claire to HCA Healthcare UK, as The Harborne...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Employers shifting away from mass hiring

Many organizations still have an excess of open roles, but their process of filling them has been shifting in the past 60 days, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Companies are not hiring en masse the way they were earlier in 2022, the article says....
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Noom lays off about 500 employees; CFO exits

Noom has let go of about 500 employees in another round of layoffs for the weight loss and dieting app, TechCrunch reported. The job reductions affect 10 percent of the company's staff, mainly from the health coaching side, according to the Oct. 11 story. "Noom has experienced extraordinary growth over...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack

In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage. Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:. "I...
OMAHA, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

2 recent hospital, health system bankruptcy filings

In the last two weeks, a seven-hospital health system with facilities in California, Texas and Illinois, and a 90-bed acute care hospital in Pennsylvania have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:. 1. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System said it entered bankruptcy after rising costs and delayed payments from insurance plans...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy