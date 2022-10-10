Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
The future of the healthcare supply chain: Thought leaders weigh-in on driving trends
The last few years have brought about increased visibility to the overall resiliency and preparedness of the global supply chain, highlighting the industry’s ability — and inability — to manage sustained, long-term demand. Medline spoke with industry leaders across the country to capture their insights into what will shape the future of the healthcare supply chain and contribute to the ability to respond to the demands of the next crisis.
beckershospitalreview.com
Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks
Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gap between employees' expectations, experiences highest in healthcare: survey
Employees in the healthcare industry see the biggest gap in their expectations of leaders and what those leaders actually deliver, according to a recent survey about workplace expectations. Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a global public relations and communications firm based in New York City, conducted a survey in June and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic partners with VC firm to create cancer tech company
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with venture capital firm Eclipse to create a new company that specializes in developing technologies for radiopharmaceutical development, supply chain and manufacturing. The company, Nucleus RadioPharma, will create the following technologies to ensure cancer patients can access potentially life-saving radiopharmaceuticals, according to an Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M
Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington U's Institute for Informatics director Dr. Philip Payne has seen AI's evolution in healthcare
Philip Payne, PhD, has seen health informatics come full circle, he told Becker's. He would know. He directs the Institute for Informatics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and has been in the field for decades. "When I was a graduate student … we were very focused...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet, Houston Methodist and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a director...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers
Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. On Sept. 18, Barry Clemson, MD, became the chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
OhioHealth, Cedars-Sinai and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, based in Grand Forks, N.D.,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Inside 2 health system apprenticeship programs tackling workforce shortages
Kora Irby has served as a culinary apprentice at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., since the program launched this summer, and attributes the experience to helping her realize her dream of becoming a chef. "I like the stability of the program," she said in a news release...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: What 'quiet firing' looks like at hospitals
Leaders in industries across the U.S. are aware of "quiet quitting," in which workers reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. Similarly, there is a trend called "quiet firing," in which managers are tacitly pushing employees to leave their jobs. Managers who quietly...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare appoints Claire Hubbard CNO of new UK hospital
HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10. Ms. Hubbard has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry. "We are excited to welcome Claire to HCA Healthcare UK, as The Harborne...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employers shifting away from mass hiring
Many organizations still have an excess of open roles, but their process of filling them has been shifting in the past 60 days, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Companies are not hiring en masse the way they were earlier in 2022, the article says....
beckershospitalreview.com
How Memorial Healthcare System uses social determinants of health to 'customize' patient treatments
Jennifer Goldman, DO, chief of primary care of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, worked with internal and external IT experts to have social determinants of health not only included in its Epic EHR system, but made it a prominent feature of clinical teams, case managers and others so it wouldn't be overlooked.
beckershospitalreview.com
Noom lays off about 500 employees; CFO exits
Noom has let go of about 500 employees in another round of layoffs for the weight loss and dieting app, TechCrunch reported. The job reductions affect 10 percent of the company's staff, mainly from the health coaching side, according to the Oct. 11 story. "Noom has experienced extraordinary growth over...
beckershospitalreview.com
CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack
In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage. Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:. "I...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 recent hospital, health system bankruptcy filings
In the last two weeks, a seven-hospital health system with facilities in California, Texas and Illinois, and a 90-bed acute care hospital in Pennsylvania have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:. 1. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System said it entered bankruptcy after rising costs and delayed payments from insurance plans...
Comments / 0