Stunning! That’s what you’ll have all your friends saying once you perfect the latest viral cocktail made famous by House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy. Yep, it’s time to make the negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it a happy hour staple, if not only for D’Arcy’s swoon-worthy pronunciation of the Italian cocktail. The drink has been making waves ever since D’Arcy revealed it as their go-to drink in a recent interview, and now thirsty fans are determined to find the perfect recipe. Thankfully, no one does a trend better than TikTok, and once you try these negroni sbagliato with prosecco recipes from the app, you’ll see (and taste!) the drink is totally worth the hype.

