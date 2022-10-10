ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Check out The Library@Big Iron

A unique business opened in Round Mountain, and the public is invited to see what The Library@Big Iron is all about. A grand opening for the library, furniture store, and tasting barn is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9:30 p.m. with live music by Jimmy Lee Jones from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The...
ROUND MOUNTAIN, TX
Building Design & Construction

A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas

A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsaustin.com

TLC Oyster Festival

Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character

When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Mustangs battle Bulldogs for Burnet County bragging rights

The Marble Falls Mustangs and the Burnet Bulldogs face each other in a district football contest for the first time since 2007. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs (2-4) and the Bulldogs (3-3) are both looking for their first District 13-4A...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
universitystar.com

Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos

The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
SAN MARCOS, TX
dailytrib.com

Renovations to turn Hampton Inn into boutique Hidden Falls Inn

The Hampton Inn in Marble Falls is getting a new look and a new name: Hidden Falls Inn. Renovations will transform the downtown lodging into an upscale, waterfront boutique hotel with walk-out rooms and a bandstand on the pool deck overlooking Lake Marble Falls. “This property has long been an...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

