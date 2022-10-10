Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Check out The Library@Big Iron
A unique business opened in Round Mountain, and the public is invited to see what The Library@Big Iron is all about. A grand opening for the library, furniture store, and tasting barn is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9:30 p.m. with live music by Jimmy Lee Jones from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The...
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Georgetown embarks on latest iteration of Downtown Master Plan
Divine Treasures, which is located on the Square, is in the area encompassed by the Downtown Master Plan. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Georgetown city staff are planning to implement a new Downtown Master Plan before the end of 2022 to help steer the city’s future planning and growth of the downtown area.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
365thingsaustin.com
TLC Oyster Festival
Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
tribeza.com
LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character
When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
dailytrib.com
Mustangs battle Bulldogs for Burnet County bragging rights
The Marble Falls Mustangs and the Burnet Bulldogs face each other in a district football contest for the first time since 2007. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs (2-4) and the Bulldogs (3-3) are both looking for their first District 13-4A...
universitystar.com
Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos
The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
dailytrib.com
Renovations to turn Hampton Inn into boutique Hidden Falls Inn
The Hampton Inn in Marble Falls is getting a new look and a new name: Hidden Falls Inn. Renovations will transform the downtown lodging into an upscale, waterfront boutique hotel with walk-out rooms and a bandstand on the pool deck overlooking Lake Marble Falls. “This property has long been an...
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
