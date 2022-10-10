Read full article on original website
GoodRx unveils healthcare provider platform to ease drug comparison times
GoodRx, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based healthcare technology company, launched its Provider Mode dashboard Oct. 13 to alleviate the "administrative burden" of comparing drug prices. The service is intended to help providers search for affordable drugs they prescribe to patients — a task the American Medical Association says can take 15...
CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says
CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
Mayo Clinic partners with VC firm to create cancer tech company
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with venture capital firm Eclipse to create a new company that specializes in developing technologies for radiopharmaceutical development, supply chain and manufacturing. The company, Nucleus RadioPharma, will create the following technologies to ensure cancer patients can access potentially life-saving radiopharmaceuticals, according to an Oct....
HCA Healthcare appoints Claire Hubbard CNO of new UK hospital
HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10. Ms. Hubbard has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry. "We are excited to welcome Claire to HCA Healthcare UK, as The Harborne...
Quantum Health appoints new chief communications officer
Dublin, Ohio-based Quantum Health appointed John Hallock as the new chief communications officer. In the new role, Mr. Hallock will lead the company's corporate communications function, including external and internal communications and investor relations, according to an Oct. 12 news release. He recently served as the chief communications officer at San Francisco-based Transcarent.
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
Health tech company launches specialty pharmacy services
Omnicell, a health tech company that offers pharmacy products such as medication-filling robots, launched a service Oct. 11 to help hospitals set up and operate specialty pharmacy programs. "As chronic illness continues to rise, patients often need access to these complex specialty medications to prevent rehospitalization and maintain health outcomes,"...
Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M
Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
Washington U's Institute for Informatics director Dr. Philip Payne has seen AI's evolution in healthcare
Philip Payne, PhD, has seen health informatics come full circle, he told Becker's. He would know. He directs the Institute for Informatics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and has been in the field for decades. "When I was a graduate student … we were very focused...
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
Avera Health names interim hospital CEO
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Kayleen Lee interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb. Ms. Lee assumed the role in early October, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as CEO of Wessington Springs, S.D.-based Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health and interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.
2 recent hospital, health system bankruptcy filings
In the last two weeks, a seven-hospital health system with facilities in California, Texas and Illinois, and a 90-bed acute care hospital in Pennsylvania have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:. 1. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System said it entered bankruptcy after rising costs and delayed payments from insurance plans...
Association of Community Cancer Centers honors 5 systems as cancer care innovators
The Association of Community Cancer Centers named five winning programs for the 12th annual ACCC Innovator Awards Oct. 13. The five winners are awarded based on the potential of their programs to make a "real world impact" in areas such as remote patient monitoring, addressing social determinants of health and more.
Kaufman Hall releases Q3 report on hospital M&A: 8 things to know
Kaufman Hall released its third-quarter report following hospital mergers and acquisitions Oct. 12. Announced transactions were lower than the first and second quarters of 2022 with only 10 reported transactions. The amount of transactions was similar to the third quarter of 2021, which saw seven transactions, and consistent with the trend of activity being lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks
Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
Gap between employees' expectations, experiences highest in healthcare: survey
Employees in the healthcare industry see the biggest gap in their expectations of leaders and what those leaders actually deliver, according to a recent survey about workplace expectations. Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a global public relations and communications firm based in New York City, conducted a survey in June and...
3 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are three health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:. 1. The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of health insurance company Humana, invested $13 million to advance health equity. 2. Healthcare access and data company DexCare has been selected to work on a three-year,...
Dr. Jill Kalman 1 year into being Northwell Health's 1st female chief medical officer
Jill Kalman, MD, was appointed the first female chief medical officer for New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Oct. 20, 2021. Dr. Kalman also serves as the system's senior vice president and chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief. Nearly a year into the role, she sat down with Becker's...
MedStar Heart & Vascular names surgical director of heart failure
Fairfax, Va.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute appointed Keki Balsara, MD, as surgical director of heart failure and transplantation. Dr. Balsara, a nationally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon, will lead the heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support programs based at the MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center, according to an Oct. 12 news release from MedStar Washington.
The future of the healthcare supply chain: Thought leaders weigh-in on driving trends
The last few years have brought about increased visibility to the overall resiliency and preparedness of the global supply chain, highlighting the industry’s ability — and inability — to manage sustained, long-term demand. Medline spoke with industry leaders across the country to capture their insights into what will shape the future of the healthcare supply chain and contribute to the ability to respond to the demands of the next crisis.
