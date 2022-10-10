Read full article on original website
No one can escape Geneseo's Scarecrow Row
Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning for Halloween again this year on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Geneseo businesses. David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery, and Chamber member, who heads up...
GHS golfers won't soon forget the 2022 season
Coach Scott Hardison referred to this season as “one to remember.”. He said, “The team went undefeated in dual meets on both the varsity and JV levels and the team won the most Invites. Four, that a GHS Golf Team has ever won – Macomb Invite, Riverdale Invitational, Bettendorf Open and the Canton Invite.”
Concerned about your health? Here's where you can get answers
Knowledge can lead to many benefits, according to members of the Community Benefits Committee at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. The women’s Health Series is sponsored by the committee, which is an extension of the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation. Jan Sellman and Linda Storm serve asco-chairpersons of the committee. The 2022-2023...
