Coach Scott Hardison referred to this season as “one to remember.”. He said, “The team went undefeated in dual meets on both the varsity and JV levels and the team won the most Invites. Four, that a GHS Golf Team has ever won – Macomb Invite, Riverdale Invitational, Bettendorf Open and the Canton Invite.”

GENESEO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO