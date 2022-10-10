Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WSET
Fall Foliage Tracker: Widespread freeze could impact vibrant display after the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This weekend will have beautiful fall colors along the higher elevations, a great weekend to enjoy a drive on the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s through Sunday. Changes will be coming next week as a cold front sweeps over...
The Daily South
The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow
For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
When will fall foliage be best in Virginia?
Virginia has put out a guide to help you find the peak fall foliage where you live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If the first thing that comes to mind is a nice steak with some fresh vegetables on the side then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients but also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated early evening storms could be strong to severe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front Thursday could produce an isolated strong to severe storm during the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central VA in marginal risk, which is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: October 14, 2022
Here at News 3, we are already planning for the weekend ahead, and there's plenty to do. News 3 is making it easy with 3 fun things you can do!
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bike Business Shifts Into High Gear In and Around Williamsburg’s Trails
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg entrepreneur Corey Fenton is a busy guy getting busier all the time. He is the owner of Virginia Grounds, a landscaping company, as well as the operator of Jamestown Discovery, which offers river tours departing from the James City County marina. He has now hung out another shingle: proprietor, with business partner William Palmer, of Williamsburg on Wheels, a new Segway and e-bike rental and tour operation that is being run out of Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected …. Norfolk International Airport reports highest September …. Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting …. Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving …. WAVY News 10. 71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies. Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
NC State Fair begins Thursday: What you need to know
If it’s not the 96 rides, it may be the nearly 40 new types of fair food that will have people excited to visit the N.C. State Fair.
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Portsmouth home catches fire overnight
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story, vacant home with smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
Virginia Beach business owners remain hopeful after weekend of Neptune Festival activities
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many Virginia Beach businesses felt the impact of not having portions of the Neptune Festival this year. But it didn’t stop folks from coming out to help some local shops that depend on big events. The impact of the last week’s cancellation of the...
Comments / 0