Prediction: USC Trojans to land nation's No. 1 basketball prospect
Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier is rated the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general is down to a final four of Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC and has set a commitment date for November 16: So, where is Collier headed? ...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
Quinten Joyner, USC Trojans 4-star pledge, nominated for nation's best HS running back: Vote
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference. And it's loaded with playmakers. Everyone who follows recruiting knows about five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and elite pass-catcher Makai Lemon. But USC also has a big-time ...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
recordgazette.net
Mater Dei made the right move
Far be it for me to defend the controversial Mater Dei High of Santa Ana football program, but I think the Monarchs made a wise choice recently. Mater Dei turned down an offer to move its home game last week against St. John Bosco of Bellflower to ritzy SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 13
Week eight of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers
Zekelman Industries blames the Biden administration's alleged inaction on trade with Mexico as a cause for the closure. Earlier this year, the company lost a lawsuit it filed against the federal government over that perceived inaction. The post Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA Mayor Candidate Rick Caruso Says He's 'Italian' When Called White Man In Debate
"That's Latin, thank you," Caruso said in what appeared to be an attempt to align his heritage with the Los Angeles Latino community.
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
