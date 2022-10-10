ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
LOS ANGELES, CA

