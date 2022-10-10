Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman discusses excitement over trip to 'physical' BYU, offers KJ Jefferson update
Arkansas travels to BYU in an intriguing nonconference game Saturday. The Razorbacks will be looking to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the year 3-0 and moving into the top-10 of the AP poll. Sam Pittman said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference that it’s another tough game that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
What the Analytics are Saying About BYU vs Arkansas
What the numbers are saying about BYU vs Arkansas
BYU to Break Out the Good Stuff For Arkansas
Rare delicacy will be on hand when Razorback fans visit
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart talks Vandy QB and Georgia native AJ Swann, Vince Dooley's impact at UGA
Georgia is 6-0 on the season and back to No. 1 in the polls after its 42-10 destruction of Auburn last weekend. Up next for the Bulldogs is a visit from Vanderbilt in a game that most aren’t expecting to be competitive. The Commodore have improved, however, in their...
bestofarkansassports.com
Scotty Thurman’s Take on Dallas Thomas, Arkansas’ Debatable No. 1 Recruit in C/O 2024
Fresh off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and signing the No. 2 class in the country, Arkansas basketball is showing no signs of slowing down. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have already been on the recruiting trail looking for future recruits, hunting down some of the top prospects from the 2023 and 2024 classes.
KARK
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
University of Arkansas
Not Just an Arkansas Thing: Study Shows That One-Party Monopolies Dominate State Politics
A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
KHBS
ARDOT to break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kicked off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
CAR AND DRIVER
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
pdjnews.com
On this day in history 1975...Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham marry
On October 11, 1975, William Jefferson Clinton marries Hillary Rodham in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Bill and Hillary met in 1972 while both were studying law at Yale University; both also worked on George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign. After marrying, they settled in Arkansas, where Clinton immersed himself in politics and practiced law until he decided to run for governor of the state in…
Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Fayetteville along I-49
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Fayetteville near Exit 65 early Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the fatal crash occurred northbound along I-49 at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. The right shoulder and off-ramp of Exit 65 were affected.
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
agfc.com
Join the build at Beaver Lake
ROGERS — The AGFC and Hook, Line and Sinker Outdoors are looking for volunteers interested in improving the fishing at Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas. They will host another round of Beaver Lake Habitat days Friday and Saturday, Oct, 14-15 to sink trees in the upper end of the lake in the Joe Creek area.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
