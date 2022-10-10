ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
CLEMSON, SC
KARK

Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing

FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Not Just an Arkansas Thing: Study Shows That One-Party Monopolies Dominate State Politics

A new study documents both the long-time frequency and the dramatic resurgence of one-party monopolies in the politics of the American states. The study — led by University of Arkansas political scientists Janine Parry and Andrew Dowdle — draws upon many indicators of a state's party profile. Specifically, with the help of several students over the last five years, they built a dataset that includes the party breakdown of the state legislature, congressional delegation, and popular votes for governor and president for every state between 1935 and 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

ARDOT to break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kicked off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
BARLING, AR
CAR AND DRIVER

This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack

If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pdjnews.com

On this day in history 1975...Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham marry

On October 11, 1975, William Jefferson Clinton marries Hillary Rodham in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Bill and Hillary met in 1972 while both were studying law at Yale University; both also worked on George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign. After marrying, they settled in Arkansas, where Clinton immersed himself in politics and practiced law until he decided to run for governor of the state in…
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Fayetteville along I-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Fayetteville near Exit 65 early Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the fatal crash occurred northbound along I-49 at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. The right shoulder and off-ramp of Exit 65 were affected.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
agfc.com

Join the build at Beaver Lake

ROGERS — The AGFC and Hook, Line and Sinker Outdoors are looking for volunteers interested in improving the fishing at Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas. They will host another round of Beaver Lake Habitat days Friday and Saturday, Oct, 14-15 to sink trees in the upper end of the lake in the Joe Creek area.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
HINDSVILLE, AR
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR

