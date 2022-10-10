Read full article on original website
The Davante Adams shoving incident just got more serious. Here’s how
Davante Adams shoved a photographer as he made his way off the field after a Raiders loss.
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Carolina Panthers: 10 Coaching Candidates to Replace Matt Rhule
Here are 10 potential candidates that could be the Carolina Panthers' next head coach to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles
Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints
After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
WCNC
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild. Christian McCaffrey in particular. The...
NBC Sports
Sirianni knows how Eagles can improve red-zone offense
The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
