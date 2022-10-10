Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Friday October 14th
It’s the final week of the regular season for 8 player football through Class 2A. For 3A and higher the regular season enters week 8. Our broadcast schedule features Sheldon hosting Unity on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 Boyden Hull Rock Valley is at MOC Floyd Valley. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Video feed of the Orabs and Unity on the KIWA Facebook page.
kiwaradio.com
Football Broadcast Preview For Friday October 14th
kiwaradio.com
Northwestern and Dordt set to collide in Sioux Center
Great Plains Athletic Conference rivals collide in Sioux Center this weekend when Dordt hosts fourth ranked Northwestern. Northwestern coach Matt McCarty. Dordt leads the league in rushing with 259 yards a game which Northwestern gives up only 48 per contest. Dordt coach Joel Penner says they need to be balanced...
kiwaradio.com
NCC Sports Shooting Team Results from Saturday, October 8th
On Saturday, October 8, the NCC Thunder Sports Shooting team competed in a non-conference sporting clays competition against Buena Vista University in Humboldt, SD. NCC fell to BVU 236 to 240, but NCC student-athlete Ethan Unzicker took third place in the competition with a score of 81 out of 100.
kiwaradio.com
Marlin Laverman
Marlin Laverman age 62, of Ocheyedan, IA died unexpectedly from a farming accident on October 12, 2022 at Ocheyedan, IA. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center in Sheldon, IA. Burial take place at the Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley, IA.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
kicdam.com
Shannon Nehman, 48, of Spirit Lake
Graveside services for 48-year-old Shannon Nehman of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ruthven. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
siouxlandnews.com
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday. In a Facebook post, the restaurant says, " Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried."
kiwaradio.com
LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend
A memorial service for LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend of Fountain Hills, Arizona, who died age 66 on April 20, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ, will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon, IA. Family visitation will be at the church from 1:30-2 p.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m. After the service, interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Matlock, Iowa.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon State Farm Agent Donates To The ORAB Music Boosters
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon insurance agency has given over $1000 to a local organization that supports the music programs at the Sheldon Community Schools. Sheldon State Farm Agent, Scott Trautman, tells KIWA that they were able to donate to the ORAB Music Boosters. Before the football game on...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Siouxland family receives free furnace, A/C unit
A Sioux City Family in need received a furnace after they reached out to a government agency asking for help.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman Taken To Hospital After Rear-Ending Manure Spreader
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Orange City woman was taken to the hospital after an accident east of Sioux Center on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 8:45 p.m., 19-year-old Joshua Schelling of Orange City was driving a 1979 John Deere farm tractor pulling a manure spreader westbound on 400th Street, or B40, three miles east of Sioux Center. They report that 59-year-old Tina Timmerman of Orange City was driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on 400 Street behind Schelling.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Firefighters Handle Three Monday Fire Calls; George Handles One On Tuesday
Ireton, Iowa — One area fire department had no fewer than three fire calls in one day on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to Ireton Fire Chief Richard Steckelberg, the first call went out about 1:15 p.m. for a field fire at 2378 480th Street. He tells us that the fire involved less than an acre of harvested cornstalks, and they put it out with water. No injuries were reported. Steckelberg says the cause appeared to be a carelessly discarded cigarette. He says they were there for 45 minutes.
kiwaradio.com
Plymouth County Farmland Sets Price Record
Plymouth County, Iowa — A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruck Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground on October 10th. Brock says the new owner of the land farms neighboring ground. The veteran...
Crews respond to grassfire in rural Woodbury County
Fire fighters are responding to a possible grassfire located north of Bronson, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.
