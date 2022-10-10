Ireton, Iowa — One area fire department had no fewer than three fire calls in one day on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to Ireton Fire Chief Richard Steckelberg, the first call went out about 1:15 p.m. for a field fire at 2378 480th Street. He tells us that the fire involved less than an acre of harvested cornstalks, and they put it out with water. No injuries were reported. Steckelberg says the cause appeared to be a carelessly discarded cigarette. He says they were there for 45 minutes.

IRETON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO