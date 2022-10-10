Read full article on original website
See preview of student loan forgiveness application: Here are 6 things to know before you apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Millions of borrowers will soon be able to apply for student loan forgiveness, and a preview of what the application will look like was released on Tuesday. The three-part plan by the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education will help federal student loan...
New legislation prohibits additional 22% fee charged to student loan debtors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – State agencies can no longer charge debtors a 22% fee when enforcing debt collection on educational debt. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) Thursday that adds a provision to the state finance law prohibiting the practice. It passed 56 to 7 in the Senate and...
