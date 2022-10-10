Read full article on original website
Spotted Lanternflies Are Feasting on U.S. Grapevines and Putting Vineyards at Risk
Fiore Winery in Maryland is among those experiencing the insect's destructive effects. The winery's owner says he has already lost about 50% of production this year because of the lanternflies. Researchers say they have made their way across the country by clinging to the wheel wells of cars and hopping...
Illinois' Favorite Halloween Movie is a Classic From 1958, List Says
For some, Halloween is a time for fun costumes, trick-or-treating, and friendly ghosts. For others, it's all about watching as many spooky movies as possible -- with some much scarier than others. Using data from Google Trends and Rotten Tomatoes, a new survey from Wishlisted recently analyzed the most popular...
High Levels of Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical Sprayed on Produce in Illinois: Data
A potentially cancer-causing chemical found in weed killer is being sprayed on produce across the country, but data obtained by NBC News found that the some of the highest levels are recorded in parts of Illinois and the Midwest. That chemical is glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup.
Here's When Tickets for Blink-182's New Tour, Including Chicago Stop, Go On Sale
Blink-182 excited fans around the world Tuesday with their reunion tour announcement, but for those looking to ensure their seat at a show, they'll have to wait a few more days. Tickets for what's being called the band's "biggest tour ever," which includes a stop in Chicago, go on sale...
AP Week in Pictures: North America
OCTOBER 7 - 13, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
