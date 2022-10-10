ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, G-7 pledge continued support for Ukraine as Russia fires missiles at Kyiv

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers have pledged after a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”. The leaders said in a statement after Tuesday’s virtual meeting that they had reassured Zelenskyy they are “undeterred...
UK finance chief rushes home to face budget storm

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng dashed home Friday from Washington for crisis talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss, with both their jobs on the line as their budget plans unravel. But speaking in Washington on Thursday, the under-fire minister insisted that his job was safe.
UK government still giving false information on EU passport validity

Ninety-three weeks after the Brexit transition phase ended and the UK fully left the European Union, the government still is putting out false information on passport validity for the EU and the wider Schengen Area.On its web page headed “Get a passport for your child”, the Home Office correctly states: “You need at least six months left on your passport to travel to certain countries”. The six-month requirement applies to a number of non-European nations such as Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Thailand and the UAE.But then the government wrongly claims: “On the day of travel to the EU, Switzerland, Norway,...
Children caught up in Iran demos face 'psychological centres'

Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged. Nouri said those detained were being held in "psychological centres".
