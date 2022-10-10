'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Agrees To Plea Deal Following Domestic Violence & Gun Charges, Documents Claim

bravo

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has reached a plea deal months after being charged with several crimes including domestic violence and battery back in July.

The real estate mogul, who allegedly harmed fianceé Paulina Ben-Cohen amid the March 27 incident, has agreed to a deal in which his several charges will ultimately be dismissed after he successfully completes classes in gun safety, anger management and parenting, according to recently-obtained court documents filed on September 30.

Beyond this coursework, Shouhed will also be required to complete community service and will be barred from owning or possessing a firearm for at least two years as a part of this program.

Though it is unclear what, exactly, happened leading up to the star’s arrest, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer slapped Shouhed with 13 different charges surrounding the incident in July, including several counts of domestic violence, battery and multiple gun charges.

Even amid the newly-minted deal, the reality star’s attorney, George Mgdesyan , maintains that the weapons charges were the result of an unspecified "technical violation."

"In this case, the DA didn’t bring this case because they saw the facts like I did,” Shouhed’s lawyer, explained shortly after the ruling, adding that “the prosecution would not be able to prove it” if his client’s case “ was brought to trial .”

“All my client’s guns were legal, in his bedroom that was locked with a keypad,” Mgdesyan continued. “No one was allowed in the master bedroom.”

Ben-Cohen’s representation has also remained relatively tight-lipped on the matter, issuing a statement at the time of Shouhed’s charging.

"Paulina's primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe," her attorney, Joshua Ritter , said in a statement, identifying the reality star as “the victim in the case."

"She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney's Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life,” Ritter continued.

