ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Harrison Once Revealed Which of His Songs Was a Good Stadium Tune

By Hannah Wigandt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

George Harrison didn’t enjoy performing live but did reveal which of his songs he thought was a good stadium tune. However, most of George’s songs sound great over loudspeakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Sj5G_0iTdJ3uI00
George Harrison | Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The former Beatle had a love-hate relationship with touring

George enjoyed playing all night to drunken sailors during The Beatles’ residency in Hamburg, Germany . He liked that the band could hone their performing skills. There was also the freedom to jam on anything they liked. That sort of performance stayed in George’s heart.

However, when Beatlemania commenced , George began to dread touring and performing. With screaming fans following their every move, The Beatles jumped from car to hotel room to stage on repeat. They couldn’t go out. Soon, George became paranoid that someone would hurt or even murder them.

Thankfully, The Beatles stopped touring in 1966. Still, that paranoia stayed with George, even when The Beatles split in 1970. Surprisingly, he plucked up enough courage and set aside his fears and distaste for touring and performing to organize the benefit, Concert for Bangladesh .

Even more interestingly, in 1974, George set out on a solo American tour . However, it went badly, and George’s displeasure with performing increased.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2002, George’s fellow Traveling Wilbury, Tom Petty, said that George was often hesitant about performing . “For a guy who loved music and people so much, he rarely played in public,” Rolling Stone pointed out. “He was never far from music,” Petty explained.

“I don’t think he had any interest in touring. He told me many times he was very uncomfortable being the guy up front having to sing all the songs. It was just not his idea of fun.

“I remember him visiting me on tour in Germany. He would come to the side of the stage and look out. But he really didn’t want to go on. He would go, ‘It’s so loud and smoky, and they are acting so crazy. I just feel better back here.'”

George once said he’d rather perform at a small Holiday Inn than play to a stadium full of fans. He briefly toured once more with Eric Clapton and Clapton’s band in 1991. However, the 12-show tour satisfied his ego for the rest of his life.

RELATED: George Harrison Would’ve Been Happy Making Only Comedies With HandMade Films

George Harrison on which of his songs was a good stadium tune

Somehow, George enjoyed that last tour with Clapton. He got to perform some of his songs for the first time . As for the ones he had, he got to perform them the way he wanted.

During a 1987 interview with Goldmine Magazine, George said performing “Cheer Down ” was challenging, although a simple song to play. He explained that some bands and even Clapton tended to fill in spaces that didn’t need to be filled. Playing “Devil’s Radio” was also fun for George.

George also revealed that he thought “What Is Life” was a good stadium tune. He explained, “I had that on my rehearsal list because it’s an obvious kind of one, and Eric said, ‘Ahh, you can’t leave that one out!’ And it’s true, with the riff there at the beginning, it’s such a good stadium kind of song.”

RELATED: George Harrison Was Annoyed That Celebrities Had to Do the Government’s Work

George said the live version of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ from his 1991 tour is better than the original recording

George and Clapton worked on “ While My Guitar Gently Weeps ” in the 1960s. However, they finally performed the song together during their 1991 tour. George said the song’s live version sounded better than the original recording .

“Well, the obvious one when Eric and I get together, which is the first song that we ever did together, which was ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps,’ and I’m particularly happy about the way it came out on the live version,” George told Scott Muni at WNEW-FM (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters ).

“It’s far superior, I think, to the original studio recording, and Eric just plays his butt off. It’s really good.”

Most of George’s songs were good stadium tunes, but whether he wanted to play them in a stadium was another issue.

RELATED: Why Paul McCartney Declined to Perform at George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Tom Petty
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Ny Daily News#Getty Images#American#Rolling Stone#Wilbury
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday

The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy