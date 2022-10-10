Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. If you observe a crime in progress, including tagging, robbery, theft, assaults, indecent exposure, drug sales...
localocnews.com
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Council Candidates Talk Shoreline Protection, Future Funding
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police Department awarded $80,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Seal Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip...
localocnews.com
Potential strike could affect OCTA bus service starting as soon as Oct. 17
ORANGE – Bus passengers should start to plan alternate ways to travel beginning as soon as Monday, Oct. 17, after the Orange County Transportation Authority was notified that its maintenance employees may go on strike. OCTA and the union for OCTA’s 150 mechanics and service workers, Teamsters Local 952,...
localocnews.com
Candidate statement for Barbara Dunsheath running for re-election for trustee for North Orange County CCD Area 1
Barbara Dunsheath: Proven Leadership – Passionate Supporter of Community Colleges History Professor. Doctorate – Educational Leadership, specialization community colleges. NOCCCD Board of Trustees (President 2021, 2016, 2011). California Community College League Trustee Board. Distance Education and Technology Advisory Committee, Chancellor’s Office. Commissioner, Accreditation Commission Community and Junior Colleges....
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
localocnews.com
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
localocnews.com
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
The O.C. Sheriff responds to the Dept. of Justice report on the use of jailhouse informants
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 13, 2022): Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the...
localocnews.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning
The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
localocnews.com
Welcome to the San Clemente Times Election Guide
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Commission approves new Fire Station 24 building
The Planning and Transportation Commission on October 10 approved the demolition of the existing one-story 5,600 square-foot Orange County Fire Authority Station 24 building to make way for the construction of a two-story 14,455 square-foot station to replace it. Located at 25862 Marguerite and serving Mission Viejo and the surrounding...
localocnews.com
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
localocnews.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
localocnews.com
Authorities Investigate Report of Assault
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0