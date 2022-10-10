Read full article on original website
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. If you observe a crime in progress, including tagging, robbery, theft, assaults, indecent exposure, drug sales...
Authorities Investigate Report of Assault
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
Seal Beach Police Department awarded $80,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Seal Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip...
Buena Park announces new Police Chief
The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning
The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12
The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
The O.C. Sheriff responds to the Dept. of Justice report on the use of jailhouse informants
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 13, 2022): Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the...
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
Sign up now for free smoke detectors and installation
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and for this year, the City of Lakewood and the American Red Cross are hosting Sound the Alarm for Lakewood residents. Sound the Alarm is a fire-prevention initiative that provides residential smoke detectors and in-home installation for free. Smoke detectors are encouraged in...
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
Last Saturdays Food Drive was a complete success!
The Veterans Committee from the Mission Viejo-Saddleback Elks Lodge was very excited to hold their first FOOD DRIVE. Volunteers included Ellen Thomson, Craig Belardes and his wife, Sheryn Howlett, Judy Buckley, Dick and Lynette Holmes, Rich Encinas, and Carol Caputo greeted donors with smiles as well as coffee and donuts.
Commission approves new Fire Station 24 building
The Planning and Transportation Commission on October 10 approved the demolition of the existing one-story 5,600 square-foot Orange County Fire Authority Station 24 building to make way for the construction of a two-story 14,455 square-foot station to replace it. Located at 25862 Marguerite and serving Mission Viejo and the surrounding...
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
Serra’s Pantry Receives Award for Food Bank Services
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
