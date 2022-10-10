Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO POTENTIALLY CREATE NO PARKING ZONE ON PRAIRIE LEA STREET
The Brenham City Council will vote today (Thursday) on whether to restrict parking on a section of Prairie Lea Street. The recommendation coming before the council is to create a no parking zone for both sides of Prairie Lea Street, starting at College Avenue and stretching south to West Fifth Street.
Power restored to most customers in parts of Lee County
Bluebonnet Electric said 260 customers lost power in an area north of Giddings in Lee County early Thursday morning after Wednesday's cold front blew through the area. The company said power should be restored by 5 a.m.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
kwhi.com
POWER BACK ON AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AFTER BRIEF OUTAGE
Update @ 8:10 a.m.: Power has been restored at Krause Elementary School, per Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Communications Coordinator Brooke Trahan. Original Story @ 7:20 a.m.: Brenham ISD and City of Brenham officials are working on restoring power to Krause Elementary School this (Thursday) morning. In a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
schulenburgsticker.com
OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?
The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
KBTX.com
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County. The fires were reported near the Edge community along Tabor Road near Alexander Road and Della Love Road. It’s unclear at the moment what...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Drivers urged to take US 90 after overturned big rig forces closure on Hwy 59 in Rosenberg
Heads up! While there are currently no delays on Highway 59 going into Rosenberg, traffic could worsen so we have an alternate route for you.
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
kwhi.com
PARKS AND REC BOARD HEARS JACKSON ST. PARK UPGRADES
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
kwhi.com
WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
19-Year-Old Juliana Garcia Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
The troopers reported a motor vehicle accident in Navasota on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 105 east of Navasota in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
cw39.com
Man killed after laying in road on Tomball Parkway, gets hit by car, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation. It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car. A witness told deputies the man decided to...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for a nonprofit organization in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Blessings with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at HSF Biergarten, located at 307 South Park Street. Brenham Blessings states its mission is...
spacecityweather.com
Houston may finally get significant relief in terms of rainfall, and cooler weather
A few readers may have heard some thunderstorms as a weak cool front moved down into the Houston region this morning. These storms are fairly isolated, and should move southward as the front pushes off the coast after sunrise, later this morning. This will bring a brief reprieve from Wednesday’s heat and humidity, but for truly fall-like conditions we’ll need to wait for a stronger front to arrive on Monday. This one should bring glorious weather, as well as a nice dose of much-needed rainfall with it.
Comments / 0