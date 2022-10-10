ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappell Hill, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE

The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

POWER BACK ON AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AFTER BRIEF OUTAGE

Update @ 8:10 a.m.: Power has been restored at Krause Elementary School, per Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Communications Coordinator Brooke Trahan. Original Story @ 7:20 a.m.: Brenham ISD and City of Brenham officials are working on restoring power to Krause Elementary School this (Thursday) morning. In a...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chappell Hill, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Washington County, TX
Government
County
Washington County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
schulenburgsticker.com

OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?

The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
SCHULENBURG, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
kwhi.com

GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH

A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

PARKS AND REC BOARD HEARS JACKSON ST. PARK UPGRADES

The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND

Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM BLESSINGS

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for a nonprofit organization in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Blessings with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at HSF Biergarten, located at 307 South Park Street. Brenham Blessings states its mission is...
BRENHAM, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston may finally get significant relief in terms of rainfall, and cooler weather

A few readers may have heard some thunderstorms as a weak cool front moved down into the Houston region this morning. These storms are fairly isolated, and should move southward as the front pushes off the coast after sunrise, later this morning. This will bring a brief reprieve from Wednesday’s heat and humidity, but for truly fall-like conditions we’ll need to wait for a stronger front to arrive on Monday. This one should bring glorious weather, as well as a nice dose of much-needed rainfall with it.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy