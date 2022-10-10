ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Rockets Trade Features KJ Martin

Rebuilding an NBA team is tricky. In a funny way, sometimes, you can end up acquiring too much talent. Of course, that’s a rich person’s dilemma. Moreover, it’s not one NBA teams try to avoid. If they end up with a surplus of exciting young prospects at a certain position, that’s much better than a deficit. They’ll sort the rest out later.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Tyronn Lue
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

“Tanking” has become a contentious issue in NBA circles. That’s understandable. There is something that feels undeniably wrong about teams intentionally losing. The lottery system is in place to help bad teams improve – not to incentivize teams to need improvement. Like any system, it has a loophole.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Suns’ Jae Crowder Wants Trade To Heat Or Hawks

With just about a week until the NBA regular season gets underway, the Phoenix Suns are still working hard on finding a new home for veteran forward Jae Crowder. Looking at a diminished role for the upcoming season, as the Suns are looking to expand the playing time of Cam Johnson, Crowder requested a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Nba Championship#Nba News#Optio
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Still Dislikes Playing Center

Normally, there is not much to take away from a preseason game in the NBA. The games don’t count and coaches use it as an opportunity to mix and match the players on their roster, seeing what works the best and how to deploy them in the regular season when the games count. However, that is not the case when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Analysis Network

1 Major NBA Trade Scenario Based On New Rumors

Some NBA rumors have no basis in reality. It’s hard to know where they came from, but one thing is for sure: they are not grounded in facts. On the other hand, some rumors are closer to being the unconfirmed truth. Often, we can gauge the validity of a rumor by how often we’ve heard it. There’s an old expression: where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Zion Williamson Motivated To Lead Pelicans After Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans are a team to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season. They ended last season on a high note, shockingly making the postseason after a disastrous start to their season. The acquisition of CJ McCollum ahead of the trade deadline helped turn the team around, as he combined with Brandon Ingram to make a dynamic duo.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy