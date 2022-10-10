Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Poor birds. Everyone’s trying to kill two of them with one stone. NBA teams strive for the same efficiency. Accomplishing two tasks with one action is always efficient. Suppose you’re feeling compelled to go for a jog, but at the same time, you need to study. If you...
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features KJ Martin
Rebuilding an NBA team is tricky. In a funny way, sometimes, you can end up acquiring too much talent. Of course, that’s a rich person’s dilemma. Moreover, it’s not one NBA teams try to avoid. If they end up with a surplus of exciting young prospects at a certain position, that’s much better than a deficit. They’ll sort the rest out later.
This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry
If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
This 76ers-Rockets Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
Everybody needs an identity. What’s yours? Are you mysterious and brooding? Alternatively, you may be the life of the party. Whatever you are, you’re something, and it’s important to you. That’s just basic human nature. NBA teams need an identity as well. Some teams will try...
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Aging is one of life’s most uncomfortable facts. NBA players don’t like aging either. We don’t want to get morbid here. Suffice it to say, we all know what comes at the end. All we can do is enjoy the time we have until then. After all,...
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Still Plans To Sign With Lakers
The Brooklyn Nets are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season with what looks like a championship-caliber roster on paper. They were able to retain Nic Claxton and Patty Mills in free agency while also bringing in T.J. Warren. Royce O’Neale was a good pickup from the Utah Jazz via trade as well.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
“Tanking” has become a contentious issue in NBA circles. That’s understandable. There is something that feels undeniably wrong about teams intentionally losing. The lottery system is in place to help bad teams improve – not to incentivize teams to need improvement. Like any system, it has a loophole.
1 Major Reason Warriors Didn’t Suspend Draymond Green
A lot of unwanted attention from around the NBA was put on the Golden State Warriors last week when news began circulating of the physical altercation that occurred between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. When a video of it leaked the day after, the severity of the incident came to light.
Suns’ Jae Crowder Wants Trade To Heat Or Hawks
With just about a week until the NBA regular season gets underway, the Phoenix Suns are still working hard on finding a new home for veteran forward Jae Crowder. Looking at a diminished role for the upcoming season, as the Suns are looking to expand the playing time of Cam Johnson, Crowder requested a trade.
This Cavs-Hawks-Suns Trade Features De’Andre Hunter
Relationships are a two-way street. If someone doesn’t want to be with you, you shouldn’t want to be with them either. The relationship between an NBA team and its players is no exception. Of course, it’s not that simple. Sometimes, love is unrequited. Still, the point stands. If...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Still Dislikes Playing Center
Normally, there is not much to take away from a preseason game in the NBA. The games don’t count and coaches use it as an opportunity to mix and match the players on their roster, seeing what works the best and how to deploy them in the regular season when the games count. However, that is not the case when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Myles Turner, Jakob Poeltl Likely To Be Traded At Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA regular season has not even begun yet, but there is already speculation about what is to come in the future. Teams are always evaluating what they currently have on the roster and searching out ways to improve to make the team as strong as possible. That means...
NBA Executives Confused By Suns’ Handling Of Jae Crowder Trade
The Phoenix Suns are looking to shake up their lineup for the 2022-23 NBA season after a disappointing end to the 2022 postseason when they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. One of the moves they sought to make was expanding the role of Cam Johnson.
‘Unfinished Business’: Dennis Schroder Ready For Lakers Return
In recent NBA seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been known for their reunions. They have given several players second chances with the franchise, giving them a chance to rewrite a story that may have ended poorly the first time around and get some retribution. Sometimes, the reunion doesn’t go...
1 Major NBA Trade Scenario Based On New Rumors
Some NBA rumors have no basis in reality. It’s hard to know where they came from, but one thing is for sure: they are not grounded in facts. On the other hand, some rumors are closer to being the unconfirmed truth. Often, we can gauge the validity of a rumor by how often we’ve heard it. There’s an old expression: where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Jordan Poole Has Yet To Forgive Draymond Green For Punch?
The NBA world was in shock last week when news began circulating that a physical altercation occurred at the practice of the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been involved in a scuffle, which some people were trying to downplay and keep in-house. That went out the window the next day.
Zion Williamson Motivated To Lead Pelicans After Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans are a team to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season. They ended last season on a high note, shockingly making the postseason after a disastrous start to their season. The acquisition of CJ McCollum ahead of the trade deadline helped turn the team around, as he combined with Brandon Ingram to make a dynamic duo.
