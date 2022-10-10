Well, this is definitely no simple hunting lodge. The palace of Versailles, built by Louis XIV just outside Paris, is one of the most overtly conspicuous displays of wealth and ego ever built, by a monarch for whom wealth and ego were like mother’s milk. Walking around, golden domes, gates, window adornments – golden everything – glistening in the sun, I think to myself two basic thoughts. First, wow. It is stunning. The craftsmanship, the beauty, even the art and furnishings are designed to impress and intimidate a visitor like me. Second, it is no wonder that merely two generations of kings down the line, those same peasants for whom such decadence seems astonishing would kill off the family who constructed the place.

