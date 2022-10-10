ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Help two fathers welcome their sons to the world

ST. LOUIS – You can help two fathers welcome their sons to the world. The Sons of Inheritance Mentorship Initiative and What About Us Initiative invite the city to a community baby shower. Leaders have the wish list to give these two families the best start in life. The gifts will help the men care for a 1-month-old and a newborn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Council honors longtime Alton resident

ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16

It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
WENTZVILLE, MO

