Help two fathers welcome their sons to the world
ST. LOUIS – You can help two fathers welcome their sons to the world. The Sons of Inheritance Mentorship Initiative and What About Us Initiative invite the city to a community baby shower. Leaders have the wish list to give these two families the best start in life. The gifts will help the men care for a 1-month-old and a newborn.
Byers' Beat: Does St. Louis have enough police officers? It depends who you ask
ST. LOUIS — Mount Exodus, as it’s known around St. Louis Police headquarters, is growing. It’s the pile of police uniforms officers turn in when they leave the department. A police source sent me a snapshot of it in January of this year. It was about seven...
recordpatriot.com
Council honors longtime Alton resident
ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
KSDK
Urban League expands into south St. Louis
The newest Save our Sons location opened on Cherokee Street. It helps community members find and keep jobs.
KSDK
River City HBCU Classic canceled 4 days before the event
Organizers blame Explore St. Louis for confusion over discount codes and claim interference with making the event a success. Explore St. Louis disagrees.
Pet of the Week: Dalph
ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug abuse and mental health
The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis Department of Health to tackle the crisis of drug abuse and mental health.
KMOV
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Transit Center transformation at North Hanley stop
Metro Transit riders that use the North Hanley stop will soon get a fresh start to their commute.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
KSDK
Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!
ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
KMOV
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A now-deleted tweet has stirred drama between two candidates vying to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate but stuck between Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are communities who said the attorney general is endangering their safety. Other critics said his deleted tweet emboldens hate.
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
KSDK
The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons
The musical and theatrical tribute is running at the .ZACK Theatre through October 22.
Is St. Louis ready for an earthquake? A new survey seeks to find out
St. Louis is well-known for being in the New Madrid seismic zone, an area that saw a significant earthquake 110 years ago. So what would happen if the big one hit – and how prepared would we be?
KSDK
Fairview Heights family invested in a Florida fishing business hopes to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Debra Donze lists all of the things they have lost. She's staying optimistic, though, saying they could be planning funerals.
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
