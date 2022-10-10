Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marriott Downtown Springfield hotel rehab, Tower Square changes brighten downtown’s future (Editorial)
Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get it’s ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
Kohl’s opening first location in Berkshire County
Kohl's is set to open a new location in Berkshire County on November 4. The new store will be at 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox.
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
franklincountynow.com
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
Live Wire: Suzanne Vega coming to Northampton
Suzanne Vega will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Dec. 17. Vega grew out of the contemporary folk scene of Greenwich Village in early 1980s She leapt to fame in 1985 with the release of her eponymous critically acclaimed debut album. The Northampton show will be a One...
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
Two pedestrians hit by car on Bay Street in Springfield
Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Bay Street in Springfield Saturday evening.
Worcester DA honors first responders for saving man trapped under Jeep for over 24 hours
As nearly 50 first responders participated in a day-long search for a missing Hopedale man in July, Milford Firefighter/EMT Christ Alt said it seemed like the chance of stumbling upon something was slim to none. “As more and more people got there, and everything got more organized, it just came...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Continues Starbucks Proposal Over Curb Cut Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council wants a better solution for the proposed Starbucks curb cut on Route 7. On Tuesday, the panel continued a request to build the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. Councilors were concerned about the entrance and exit being close to the...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
westernmassnews.com
Armata’s Market reopens at new Hampden location nearly a year after devastating fire
A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its “Stranger Things” set-up has been duplicated in western Massachusetts. Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of...
Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic
WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
Westfield recognizes scholarship donors, Puerto Rican community at flag raising
WESTFIELD — Living in Westfield, Isabel and Gabino “Gabo” Castro sacrificed so their children could have a good education, and continued to do so by establishing an endowment fund for through the Citizen Scholarship Fund of Westfield. The fund benefits a Latino student from Westfield, regardless of...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
