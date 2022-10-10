The 2022 campaign has been an up-and-down affair for the Herington Railers, who will officially enter the final two games of their season at 2-4. After dropping a pair of blowouts at the hands of Wakefield and Lyndon to open the campaign, Herington decimated their rivals from Rural-Vista in a 48-0 shutout to get back to 1-2 heading into week four.

