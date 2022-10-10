Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC
KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
Herington gearing up to finish 2022 strong
The 2022 campaign has been an up-and-down affair for the Herington Railers, who will officially enter the final two games of their season at 2-4. After dropping a pair of blowouts at the hands of Wakefield and Lyndon to open the campaign, Herington decimated their rivals from Rural-Vista in a 48-0 shutout to get back to 1-2 heading into week four.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0