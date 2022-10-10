Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Committee updated on charter draft, traffic flow
The Community School District draft charter is ready for the 131st Legislature, committee members learned Oct. 11. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler said the CSD attorney submitted a four-page draft charter and two-page explanation to Boothbay's attorney for review. The only question the towns have so far...
boothbayregister.com
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
boothbayregister.com
Local FDs visit Boothbay Region Elementary School
Boothbay Region Elementary School pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one and two welcomed special guests Oct. 11. The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor fire departments made their annual visit promoting fire safety. For Boothbay Chief Dick Spofford, it was another opportunity to introduce firefighters to young elementary school students. “For me, this makes over 20 times I’ve been here for fire safety,” he said. “This introduces young students to firemen so they won’t be afraid. When they are fully equipped with a mask and a tank, they can be scary. We want to teach them that firemen are there to help them, not be afraid,” he said.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS principal invites community to breakfast Nov. 1
Boothbay Region High School had its open house Oct. 5. Principal Tricia Campbell announced a “Principal’s Breakfast” for Nov. 1 where families will be able to drop in and say “hello” and ask questions ahead of the Nov. 16 parent/teacher conferences. Campbell said her goal...
boothbayregister.com
Authors of ‘The First Blade of Sweetgrass’ at Merry Barn
Here at the Merry Barn we are continuing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the entire week, and beyond. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., we are honored to welcome the authors of The First Blade of Sweetgrass, Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, for a special reading at our October Community Literacy Event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Community Lunch to benefit fire victims
Jennie Mitchell of Brady’s said Monday that the first Community Lunch at the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. will benefit Vi Lee and the Morton family. “We would like to encourage the donation of gift cards for clothes, Hannaford and area restaurants. Cash donations will be taken to the bank where they are setting up accounts for them,” said Mitchell.
boothbayregister.com
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
boothbayregister.com
Clifford Park expansion continues toward completion
The Clifford Park expansion is progressing toward a spring completion date. Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Oct. 12 now that the playground is done, focus is on the pavilion and ballfields. “The pavilion should be done in a couple weeks. Loam was delivered to a location near Chapel Street, and the ballfields are close to completion,” he told selectmen during their board meeting.
boothbayregister.com
Sandra L. Robbins
Sandra Lee Robbins, 75, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin died Oct. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Arrangements will be announced by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
boothbayregister.com
It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival
This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
boothbayregister.com
Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue Oct. 23
The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue is back and better than ever!. Premiering in 2019 at the Camden Opera House, the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue celebrates the life and music of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks through music, dance and song from the ragtime and early jazz era. Glenn Jenks was a renowned pianist, composer and music historian from Camden, Maine whose music is still performed and recorded around the world today. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival”. A respected ornithologist and celebrated botany specialist of roses, Jenks conducted several tours of local gardens in the Camden area.
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
boothbayregister.com
‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held
There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
boothbayregister.com
Sheepscot
In this space, many times over the years, I have mentioned some of my favorite places to visit and revisit. Well, Sheepscot is one of those places. Twenty-five or so years ago while doing some promotional work for AGFA, I met an outstanding salesperson, photographer and ex-employee of Fuji, a company well known in the film and camera world. We chatted and visited and kept in touch. Fuji made a camera that I always wanted to try out (back in the film days) called a GX617. It was a medium format panoramic hulk of a thing that used roll film and cut a negative that was/is two and a quarter inches by almost seven inches – a beautiful thing, especially when viewing transparency (slide) film.
boothbayregister.com
Miles Art Committee call for artists
The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15 to 20 pieces to fill the gallery space and are not eligible if they have exhibited here within the last three years.
Comments / 0