Olive-Harvey College is First Community College in State of Illinois to Offer Accredited Associate Degree in Cannabis Studies
City Colleges of Chicago now offers a new degree in Applied Cannabis Studies making it the first community college in Illinois to do so. The new pathway promises to support students as they pursue an Associate degree in Cannabis Studies, a degree that often leads to high demand jobs that include cannabis consultants, dispensary operators, cannabis extraction technicians, grow masters, and more, all of which have the potential to be high-paying careers.
College Recruiters Help Students Find Pathways to Success at Olive-Harvey College
College recruiters work at all seven City Colleges of Chicago to attract prospective students and help them understand the value of a City Colleges education. We spoke with two Olive-Harvey College recruiters, Justin Kehinde and Demarcus Robinson, to learn more about their roles. Kehinde and Robinson share their recruiting goals and insight into what makes their work worthwhile.
