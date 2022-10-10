Read full article on original website
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
New Store to Open at Old “Number 5″ Restaurant Site in Binghamton
A woman who grew up on Binghamton's West Side is preparing to launch a new business on the ground floor of a former city firehouse. Katie Kane is about to open "The Simply Space" in the historic building that was home to the Number 5 restaurant for more than four decades.
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Avelo postpones new flights out of Greater Binghamton Airport
In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
[GALLERY] Top 20 Trip Advisor Rated Binghamton Restaurants
There are many great things about living in the greater Binghamton area (cue the naysayers.) I like living here, and while no community is perfect, I see our area as growing and becoming better. There a quite a number of projects happening in the Triple Cites with new buildings being...
Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
Moving! Little Free Library To Honor 12-Year-Old Girl
I remember hearing about this story in April and the first thing I thought of was my daughters. If this had happened to Riley or Tara, I would have been crushed and it would feel like my world had come to an end. I wouldn't have any peace in my...
Latest numbers, October 12th
COVID-19 cases remain at a moderate level in Broome County, but today, Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay up to date on their vaccine doses and to t
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fulfilling a slain 12-year-old's dream: Library dedicated to Aliza Spencer in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer's father cut the ribbon on a "Little Free Library" dedicated to his late daughter. Each donated book stands as a reminder of a young girl who loved to read, a young girl whose life was cut far too short. "My hope is that when families and kids come...
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"
In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Drug Dealers Headed to State Prison
In Broome County Court, Sean A. Haynes, 33 of Binghamton, entered a plea of guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. On the 3rd of September 2021, as part of a narcotics investigation, Haynes was stopped by Binghamton Police in the vicinity of State and the Eldredge Streets.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
