Pickaway County, OH

columbusmessenger.com

London Correctional grows garden and recycling programs

There’s something about planting a seed and nurturing it as it grows. Actually, there are a whole lot of somethings, as offenders at London Correctional Institution (LoCI) have discovered over the past six months. Approximately a dozen offenders have tended a garden covering about an eighth of an acre...
LONDON, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway PARS Selects Raymer as New Leadership to Direct Its Future

PICKAWAY – Local PARS has appointed a new director to help guide it into the future. Pickaway County Recovery Services is an Outpatient, Intensive Outpatient, and Residential service for people who struggle with alcohol and drug substance abuse. The service has been in operation since 1978 and serves not only Pickaway county, but Fayette, Fairfield, and Muskingum Counties.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

The Eyes of Freedom Returns to Circleville Pumpkin Show after Local Support

CIRCLEVILLE – The Eyes of Freedom reached out to the community after fundraising for the free traveling event struggled. Since 2014 The Eyes of Freedom has brought its exhibit to the Circleville Pumpkin show through the hands of dedicated Navy Veteran Terry Slone who passed away in 2021, but the organization promised the family that they would attempt to continue the memorial at the Pumpkin show. The event and the program are a non/profit that relies on donations to keep the memorial moving around the country.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Honda and LG Energy Solution Announce 3.5 Billion Investment in Fayette County Creating 2,200 Jobs

Honda and LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced that their new joint venture (JV) battery plant will be located in Fayette County, Ohio, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, where the two companies will commit to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, pending final government approvals. The companies’ overall investment related to the JV is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.

It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Logan Elm Pumpkin Show Candidate Says Her Family has Influenced Her to Be the Strong Woman She’s Become

CIRCLEVILLE – Logan Elm Miss Pumpkin show candidate Olivia Bright says that family has taught her that nothing is impossible, to follow her heart and do things for herself. Bright is a Logan Elm Junior that is involved in the Color Guard, Concert Band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Art Honor Society, Drama club, Key Club, and Student Union. Her Hobbies include Painting, photography, traveling, reading, baking, dancing, and theater. Her aims after High School are to Attend Art School at the Modern College of Design.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing Chillicothe girl

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Community control for two locals

A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to six years of community control from two separate cases for possession of drugs and grand theft auto charges. Arnell Johnson, 35, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of...
HILLSBORO, OH
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen arrested after posting a school threat on social media

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County teen was arrested yesterday after a school threat was posted on social media. According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies and detectives were dispatched to Lakeview Junior High Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff said following an investigation by detectives a juvenile suspect...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

