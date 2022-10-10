ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two people were arrested in Schenectady on Friday. Allegedly, Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham had cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police also seized money from the home they lived in with a minor, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Marshals called it an arrest for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, but have not yet released details about why the pair were on their radar, what reports triggered Friday’s police action, or how long the matter had been investigated.

Marshals did say that investigators seized about 35 ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine, roughly 3.5 ounces of fentanyl, and a handgun with a defaced serial number. They said that police also seized money from the home and handed the child over to family members.

Small plane crashes on the Sacandaga Sunday

Williams was on parole stemming from a 2018 conviction for drug sales. Williams and Graham are being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals after appearing before a magistrate in Albany.

