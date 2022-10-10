All the FOID card system does is create a registry in Illinois of their gun owner citizens. It is also a huge money maker. All legal gun sales are subject to the federal background check. All of them... FOID or no FOID...
Once someone sues the FOID card scheme it will be found unconstitutional under Bruen. It's amazing how GREAT all this "Gun Control" in Chicago is working! So let's keep pushing more, more, MORE! It works so well and makes total sense to make it harder for the law abiding folks to get the guns legally! Keep it going, the criminals love having more unarmed citizens to target.
Any politician wanting gun control should not be allowed to have armed security for themselves or their families.
Related
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
'Gender affirming care' on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
Illinois Right to Life demands lawmakers reinstate Parental Notification of Abortion Act
RELATED PEOPLE
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Alaska candidates spar over state budget
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders hold online public forum to explain new law
SAFE-T Act faces multiple lawsuits from Illinois State's Attorneys
Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections
Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 19