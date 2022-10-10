(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO