ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

BLINK has a lot to see and do. Here are some suggestions on what to prioritize

The executive director of BLINK says he's looking forward to all the exhibits during the four-night light and art festival. But Justin Brookhart says there are a few that really stand out, including an international collaboration with local connections. “There is an Australian-based projection artist named Wendy Yu,” he says....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Milan, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Radio#Cincinnati Public Radio
wvxu.org

Cincinnati police say it's 'all hands on deck' for BLINK

Cincinnati Police say the BLINK festival this weekend will be an "all hands on deck" event for them. Captain Doug Wiesman says that extends to all city departments. The emergency operations center will be running, and special response teams like SWAT will be deployed. “You have seen what’s happened nationally,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy