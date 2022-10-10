ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs

Fishers-based tech startup spokenote LLC on Thursday announced a multi-year growth plan. The company, which has developed a video creation and sharing platform, says it will invest nearly $3 million to relocate from the Indiana IoT Lab to the Techway building inside the Certified Technology Park in Fishers and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026. The startup launched its first product, spokenote stickers, in June and is planning for wider distribution next year.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year

The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana biotech startup lands $2.8M fast-track grant

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $2.82 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant to West Lafayette-based Rescue Biomedical. The company, which is led by Purdue University researchers, plans to use the funding to develop its technology to detect when a person is overdosing on an opioid and deliver naloxone in response.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum

Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering

INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

