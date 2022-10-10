Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs
Fishers-based tech startup spokenote LLC on Thursday announced a multi-year growth plan. The company, which has developed a video creation and sharing platform, says it will invest nearly $3 million to relocate from the Indiana IoT Lab to the Techway building inside the Certified Technology Park in Fishers and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026. The startup launched its first product, spokenote stickers, in June and is planning for wider distribution next year.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
No bond for student accused of killing roommate in Purdue University dorm
The man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate earlier this month at their dorm on Purdue University's campus has been formally charged with murder.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
cbs4indy.com
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana biotech startup lands $2.8M fast-track grant
The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $2.82 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant to West Lafayette-based Rescue Biomedical. The company, which is led by Purdue University researchers, plans to use the funding to develop its technology to detect when a person is overdosing on an opioid and deliver naloxone in response.
Indianapolis Recorder
Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum
Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday. Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months. People will still be able to...
Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering
INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
