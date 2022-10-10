Read full article on original website
N Korea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
Royal Mail warns of thousands of job cuts as it slides into red
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Mail could cut up to 10,000 jobs and the loss-making business warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead, as the company that is locked in a dispute with its largest union flags even deeper losses this year, sending shares 10% lower.
China seen partially rolling over policy loans at steady rate - Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank may drain cash next Monday via a partial rollover of maturing medium-term loans, while keeping policy rates steady, a Reuters survey showed, as ample market liquidity and a sliding yuan reduce the need for imminent policy easing.
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
Three Swedish center-right parties say they have reached a deal to form a coalition government that would not include the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats but would depend on its support in Parliament
Bayer to challenge $275 million U.S. jury verdict over PCB injury claims
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Friday it plans to legally challenge a jury verdict awarding $275 million to a group of people claiming they suffered from exposure to PCB, a chemical that Bayer's Monsanto business produced until 1977.
UK finance chief rushes home to face budget storm
UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng dashed home Friday from Washington for crisis talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss, with both their jobs on the line as their budget plans unravel. But speaking in Washington on Thursday, the under-fire minister insisted that his job was safe.
Children caught up in Iran demos face 'psychological centres'
Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, some of them even ending up in "psychological centres", it has emerged. Nouri said those detained were being held in "psychological centres".
