Bullitt County, KY

Wave 3

Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court. Smith killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021. Smith pleaded down from murder to voluntary manslaughter. It’s a plea Slaughter’s family members said they accept, but wish was more....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Homicide suspect indicted, arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested. The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury. Taylor is charged with murder for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in connection to homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide case appeared in court Thursday after failing to be arraigned back in September on separate charges. Hunter William Thrasher, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. Police said Thrasher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Man charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hospital wedding ceremony held for terminally ill patient

The restaurant closed back in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week. Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

