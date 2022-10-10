Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court. Smith killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021. Smith pleaded down from murder to voluntary manslaughter. It’s a plea Slaughter’s family members said they accept, but wish was more....
Wave 3
Homicide suspect indicted, arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested. The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury. Taylor is charged with murder for the...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in connection to homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide case appeared in court Thursday after failing to be arraigned back in September on separate charges. Hunter William Thrasher, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives. Police said Thrasher...
Wave 3
Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.
wdrb.com
Suspect accused of kidnapping man walking out of Louisville Little Caesars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody days after he kidnapped another man as he was walking out of a Little Caesars. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rudolph Yearby was arrested Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Little...
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
Wave 3
Convicted felon charged in Russell neighborhood double homicide from September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened last month in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Wave 3
‘Mistakes have been made’: State begins hearings for juvenile detention center violations
wdrb.com
Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree...
Wave 3
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old on West Broadway faced a judge Wednesday morning. Alex Foster is charged with murder. Police said he shot Shadarrion Youngblood several times in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway, in August. Youngblood died at...
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
Wave 3
Man charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders...
Wave 3
Hospital wedding ceremony held for terminally ill patient
wdrb.com
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Charges Related To Alleged Assault In Louisville Hotel Room
A man out of Pike County is now facing charges related to an alleged attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. 40-year-old Nicholas Vogelsang, of Pikeville, is now charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
WLKY.com
Valley Station woman catches suspect breaking into her car on surveillance camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station woman is urging people to be on the lookout after someone broke into her car parked outside her home early Tuesday morning. The break-in was caught on camera. "You feel violated," said Jessica Rodriguez, victim. On Wednesday, Rodriguez spoke to WLKY, and said...
