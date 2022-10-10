Read full article on original website
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
This Gorgeous Porsche 911 Cabriolet Was Transformed Into a 450 HP EV
Everrati wants to take some of the guilt out of driving a classic Porsche drop-top. The UK-based shop’s latest electric conversion is based on a 964-generation 911 Widebody Cabriolet. Now, you can have some fun in the sun without worrying about all the harmful emissions your sports car’s gas-guzzling engine is pumping out. Like Everrati’s other Porsches—the 911 coupé and targa—the battery-powered Cabriolet is almost impossible to tell from one with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle looks stock inside and out, which is a good thing since the 964 Cabriolet is one of the most beautiful convertibles of the last 35...
techeblog.com
Twin-Turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1232HP Hits the Autobahn
You’ve seen a 1100hp Lamborghini Huracan take on a MotoGP bike, now check out this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1,250hp going for a top speed run on Germany’s Autobahn. From the factory, it comes equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10 engine making 631 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 2.9-seconds.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Take On 702 HP Ram TRX In Drag Race
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH
One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
BMW M3 CS Spied Looking Speedy On The Nurburgring
The BMW M3 CS will be an even more hardcore take on BMW's iconic sports sedan. This one is spending some time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for development on the track. The engineering team only bothers to camouflage select portions of the car. In front, the CS has a...
techeblog.com
Rare 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser Fetches $310K at Auction, is Larger Than the Hummer H1
There’s the massive Hummer H1 X3, and then this rare 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser that sold for $310,000 USD on Cars & Bids. One similarity the two vehicles have is that they are both designed for military use, with the Toyota Mega Cruiser serving as a transport vehicle in the Japan Self Defense Forces. This 1996 model year example is left-hand-drive, titled in Colorado, that was originally imported from Kazakhstan with around 56,500-miles on the odometer.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep Hurricane I-6 Engine Deep Dive: How This Twin-Turbo Six Rocks Like a... You Know
The introduction of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L not only brings a longer-wheelbase, larger body option to the new-last-year Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, it also ushers in an all-new inline-six engine. A once-favored format over at Jeep, the new I-6 is standard on the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Ls and available on the short-wheelbase models. It won't be exclusive to Stellantis' off-road brand—it's headed to the broader Dodge, Chrysler, and Stellantis family overall in the future.
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Watches Unveiled, Set to be Released on October 20
These limited edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart watches are priced at $4,300 USD for the standard model (3,250 units) and $25,600 to get your hands on the Chronograph Tourbillon (250 units). The former is powered by the Caliber 16 movement and boasts a 44-mm steel case infused with references to the Nintendo racing games series, including a Mario Kart logo inscribed onto the black polished ceramic tachymeter bezel with Super-LumiNova.
techeblog.com
Sony ZV-1F Camera is Designed for Vloggers, Has Vari-Angle LCD and Background Defocus Function
Unlike MIT’s wireless underwater camera, the all-new Sony ZV-1F is designed for vloggers with its Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen, a Background Defocus Function, and Product Showcase Setting to automatically shift focus between a face as well as products. An ultra-wide 20mmi F2.0 prime lens is perfect for selfie-style recording, while background bokeh in both stills and video to make the subject easily stand out.
techeblog.com
Unreleased NES Games Surface on eBay, Includes ‘Battlefields of Napoleon’ with Box Art
Two unreleased NES games have surfaced on eBay, including ‘Battlefields of Napoleon,’ which was allegedly already completed, complete with box art. This Broderbund title was reportedly ready to ship to Nintendo, so actual box art files were ready to go, making digital recreations possible if someone were to win the auction.
