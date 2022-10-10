Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Ashanti Shares TEA on Her Relationship With Irv Gotti
Ashanti, GRAMMY award-winning singer and actress, is on the remix of Diddy’s track, “Gotta Move On,” which is suspected to be a response to Irv Gotti. She sings, “it’s giving obsessed. It’s giving you stressed. It’s giving you pressed. It’s giving this n***a missing the best, But it’s been 20 years. Please cry less. We can see you and your tears.”
iheart.com
Activists + Other Performers Mad About Brendan Fraser Playing Fat And Gay
The initial conversation around the upcoming drama The Whale was all about Brendan Fraser's comeback, his transformation into the morbidly obese character for the production, his Oscar chances, and the lengthy standing ovations the actor has been getting after festival screenings of the film. According to ScreenRant, it has shifted to controversy over whether prosthetic makeup and fat suits for smaller actors to play heavier characters are offensive. Some extreme critics of the practice have even compared the use of fat suits to white actors performing in blackface. There's also some debate as to whether or not straight actors should be playing gay characters.
The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell calls 14-minute standing ovation ‘embarrassing’ and ‘amazing’
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have reflected on the 14-minute standing ovation that their new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, received at the Venice Film Festival in September.The black comedy, which sees the two actors reunite with their In Bruges writer-director Martin McDonagh, follows two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended.Speaking on tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (14 October), Farrell said of the standing ovation: “It was a long time and I’ve never experienced anything like it in 20 years of doing this racket. You stand there like a pillock as it was a bit embarrassing,...
Comments / 0