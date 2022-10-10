ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

By JOSH FUNK
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSxy0_0iTdFFqH00

The third-largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.

About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract, which included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and the demanding working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the last six years.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued,” Cardwell said in a statement. “They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness.”

The railroads didn't immediately comment on the rejected contract.

Four other railroad unions have approved their agreements with the freight railroads that include BNSF, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but all 12 unions that represent a total of 115,000 workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike . One other union, the International Assn. of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, initially rejected its deal but has since renegotiated a new contract. The voting won't be completed until mid-November.

President Biden put pressure on the railroads and unions to reach a deal last month ahead of a mid-September deadline to allow a strike or walkout. Many businesses also urged Congress to be ready to intervene in the dispute and block a strike if an agreement wasn't reached because so many companies rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products.

In general, the deals the unions agreed to closely follow the recommendations made this summer by a special panel of arbitrators that Biden appointed. That Presidential Emergency Board recommended what would be the biggest raises rail workers have seen in more than four decades, but it didn't resolve the unions' concerns about working conditions. Instead, it said the unions should pursue additional negotiations or arbitration that can take years with each railroad individually.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union said it agreed to delay any strike until five days after Congress reconvenes in mid-November to allow time for additional negotiations.

Quality-of-life issues took center stage at the end of these negotiations, with the unions that represent conductors and engineers holding out until the end to get three unpaid leave days a year to tend to medical appointments and a promise that railroads will negotiate further about giving those employees regularly scheduled days off where they aren't on call. The engineers and conductors have complained that strict railroad attendance policies make it hard to take any time off.

The track maintenance workers in the BMWED generally have more regular schedules than engineers and conductors, but all the rail unions have objected to the lack of paid sick time in the industry — particularly after working to keep trains moving throughout the pandemic.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 144

cash cash
3d ago

The liberals just were buying time when they said a tentative deal had been reached.The ceiling is going to come crashing down before the midterms.

Reply(3)
33
SuzanE
3d ago

Railroad workers do apprentices for years to learn to repair and run the railroads, its not just a fire them and hire all new employees situation. Also rail HAS to run... its a national security thing. Lots of ignorant comments. Workers deserve liveable wage w benefits package so middle class can work and retire w dignity.

Reply(4)
15
Jay Wilson
3d ago

Does the same thought process go to nurses that were abused throughout the pandemic and still asking for fair pay. I am not affiliated with a union or in either field, just sayin’. There are like only 4 conglomerate railway owners nationwide, think about all the controlled shut downs, from ports, to truckers, food manufacturing plant mishaps. Sure seems like a a lot of coincidences that somehow seem to be linked to elites.

Reply(12)
15
Related
freightwaves.com

Railroad executives want to eliminate conductors — and exhausted rail workers are terrified

It was 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, when rail conductor Brian Raleigh got the call from Norfolk Southern that he would need to come into work. Raleigh, who joined Norfolk Southern in 2004, drove to the railyard in Decatur, Illinois. He started setting up rail cars hauling soybeans, corn, chemicals and other commodities from the rural town. But he didn’t feel so good — just a cold, he figured.
DECATUR, IL
CBS Chicago

Labor union rejects latest contract deal with railroad workers, renewing possibility of a strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No deal.On Monday, a major labor union rejected a contract agreement with the railroads, renewing the possibility of a strike. The union for track maintenance workers voted against the deal.They say didn't do enough to address the lack of paid time off. Several other unions have approved their agreements,  but all 12 unions representing railroad workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a work stoppage.A strike could deal a major blow to the us economy impacting shoppers from the gas pump to the grocery store. Negotiations are ongoing
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Bnsf#Union Pacific#Csx#Norfolk Southern
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
445K+
Followers
72K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy