Mental health and inequality have been two of the biggest conversations in recent years, so 2022’s theme for World Mental Health Day (10 October) – ‘make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’ – could not be more fitting.And joining up these conversations makes sense, as global inequality and mental health are issues that continuously overlap, through society and through the course of our individual lives.Black people are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act than white people, NHS figures show. One in eight LBGT people have experienced some form of unequal treatment...

