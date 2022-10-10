ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

outsidemagazine

Wrestling with an Unexpected Mental Health Diagnosis

This article was first published by Pinkbike.com. In my head I think of these pieces as my annual mental health columns. With that kind of timeline I usually spend...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of His Dad: 'Give Mom a Hug for Me'

In a tribute to his late father Henry Witherspoon, Kevin Hart said, "I'm a better father because of you" Kevin Hart is mourning his father. On Wednesday, Hart, 43, shared two posts on Instagram announcing that his father Henry Witherspoon died. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart wrote in one caption alongside a carousel of photos of the two with other members of the family. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y'all did good man." (Hart's...
CELEBRITIES
Santa Clarita Radio

Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them

Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
HEALTH
People

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Joke About How Their Weekends Have Changed Since Becoming Dads

Longtime friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper chatted about how different their Saturdays have become since welcoming their respective children in a hilarious bookstore video shared on Instagram Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are laughing about how much their lives have changed since becoming parents. The Bravo personality and CNN anchor — who share a close years-long friendship — shared a scene from their hectic Saturday on Instagram, where it appears they met up at a bookstore for a children's event with their kids. Cohen captured the video of...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Anger

Obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD) is a mental health condition that is estimated to affect about 2–8% of the general population. People with OCPD are preoccupied with rules, orderliness, and control. They tend to exhibit perfectionism, rigidity, and a high focus on details. Though there are some similarities between OCPD...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

World Mental Health Day: Why inequality and mental health need to be part of the same conversation

Mental health and inequality have been two of the biggest conversations in recent years, so 2022’s theme for World Mental Health Day (10 October) – ‘make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’ – could not be more fitting.And joining up these conversations makes sense, as global inequality and mental health are issues that continuously overlap, through society and through the course of our individual lives.Black people are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act than white people, NHS figures show. One in eight LBGT people have experienced some form of unequal treatment...
MENTAL HEALTH
rsvplive.ie

I tried Profhilo for the first time - and I'm converted for life

I’m lucky enough to have pretty good skin, but in the past few years I’ve noticed it’s started to lose a bit of its radiance and plumpness. I’ve spent a fortune on expensive creams, serums, chemical peels and treatments like microdermabrasion, with pretty unimpressive results. I...
SKIN CARE
CBS Philly

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness, help those struggling with anxiety, depression

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day. It's aimed at raising awareness and helping people cope with increasing levels of emotional issues like anxiety and depression.Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global mental health crisis with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak. There's also a new three-digit suicide hotline, 988. It's been a tough couple of years, from coping with a pandemic to rising inflation, and it's taken a toll on mental health. "About one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," Dr. Antonis Kousoulis,...
BUSINESS
Psych Centra

Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?

Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What a Sense of Control Could Do for Borderline Personality

The idea that you can control what happens to you can be an important feature of your approach to life. New psychology research suggests that, for people with borderline personality disorder, that sense of control may be particularly lacking. Helping individuals with borderline personality disorder feel that they can influence...
MENTAL HEALTH
People

People

