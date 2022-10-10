ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Misleading Ads and Memes are Endangering Indian Stray Dogs

By Alex Espitia
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJnk0_0iTdF1ZM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMbnn_0iTdF1ZM00

Animal rights activists hold placards during a demonstration titled ‘Not Awara, Yeh Hamara’ to create awareness to protect strays after reports of Kerala state government suggesting the high court to euthanize ferocious and rabies-infected stray dogs, in New Delhi, India on September 24, 2022. (Photo by Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A recent flurry of misleading ads, videos, and memes on social media are fueling anger towards stray dogs in the Indian state of Kerala, according to the BBC .

Misinformation and Paranoia Endanger Indian Stray Dogs

In one example, an ad shows a man lacing up his running shoes and working through an obstacle course. As he climbs walls and weaves through traffic cones, someone asks whether he’s training to join the army. Surprisingly, the man’s friend replies that he’s actually training to run from stray dogs.

Unfortunately, the ad seems to be normal these days. Recently, Kerala citizens have created tons of content expressing anger towards strays. Not surprisingly, local media reports of dogs attacking people are making things worse.

According to the most recent government survey , India’s stray dog populations are actually declining; no doubt in part to recent public health campaigns . However, animal welfare advocates say cultural attitudes towards strays skew public opinion. According to one activist, Sally Varma, “ Here, even pet dogs are mostly kept in kennels or caged or tied up for the entire day. Rarely do people let their dogs inside their homes.”

Shockingly, Kerala ranked sixth in the nation in dog bites for 2022. Altogether, the city recorded 100,000 bites in seven months. That’s more than double from the year before.

On top of that, deaths from rabies and recent questions over the efficacy of state vaccinations have sowed doubt. Frustratingly, experts decry the cascade of misinformation on social media and local news networks.

Dr. Beena D, vice president of the state chapter of the Indian Veterinary Association, says, “cases like these trigger a storm of daily news reports that don’t really contribute to public awareness.”

Looking for Long-Term Solutions

For now, while activists don’t blame people for being afraid, they continue to say violence is not a solution. Responding to public pressure, the state government recently approached the Indian Supreme Court for permission to cull “aggressive and rabid” dogs. However, advocates and veterinarians say that these measures are short-sighted and don’t attack the root of the issue. According to them, birth control programs, vaccinations, and funding for shelters will not only ease people’s fears, but will also save the dogs’ lives and — hopefully — change attitudes towards them.

As Varma says, “It’s not that people are bad. It’s just that a lot of things are unclear and people are worried for their safety.”

The post Misleading Ads and Memes are Endangering Indian Stray Dogs appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 2

Related
DogTime

100-Year-Old California Woman Adopts 11-Year-Old Rescue Dog

As a child raised in an orphanage in Germany during WWII, a now 100-year-old California woman never had pets. But, as Today reports, the centenarian has made up for lost time. Johanna Carrington’s recent four-legged friend is an 11-year-old rescue dog, a Chihuahua mix named Gucci. They are the perfect pair.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
PETS
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
ALABAMA STATE
DogTime

Coyote Follows Child Walking Dog

In recent years, pet parents have had to face increased encounters with urban wildlife. Developments encroaching further onto what was previously open forest causes increasing fragmentation of animal habitats. As a result, it’s not uncommon for wild creatures to cross paths with domestic animals. Unfortunately, while some of these encounters are beautiful, on many occasions they can be dangerous for both pets and wildlife.
HINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Stray Dogs#Getty Images#Indian
DogTime

Couple and 8 Pooches Walking Northern Ireland to Save Dogs

A couple, along with eight dogs, are walking around Northern Ireland to raise awareness of the dog meat trade in southeast Asia. Robert Donkers from Ballymoney and his partner Mervyn Espie began their walk on Oct. 2. They plan to walk five days around different locations in Northern Ireland. By all accounts, the walk will be challenging.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Dog Squad Deployed To Protect Cheetahs From Poachers in India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force are busy training dogs to join the ‘Super Sniffer’ squad in Madhya Pradesh. Then, the force will deploy dogs like five-month-old German Shepherd Ilu in national parks like Kuno National Park in a bid to protect Namibian cheetahs from poachers. Protecting Wildlife Across India The force are training six dogs […] The post Dog Squad Deployed To Protect Cheetahs From Poachers in India appeared first on DogTime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DogTime

31 Dogs Rescued from Meat Trade Find Forever Homes

31 dogs rescued from the dog meat trade in China finally found forever homes. The journey that included 16 Golden Retrievers and a mix of French Bulldogs and Pugs began in April and ended on September 23rd. A Long and Arduous Journey. The dogs travelled from China to the U.S....
ANIMALS
DogTime

Emotional Support Dog Requirements Relaxed for Unhoused People in California

California Gov. Gavin Newson has signed a new bill that will help unhoused people get documents for emotional support dogs more easily, reports the East Bay Times. This documentation is a requirement for some homeless shelters. The law had stated that a client-provider relationship needed to be established for a minimum of 30 days before […] The post Emotional Support Dog Requirements Relaxed for Unhoused People in California appeared first on DogTime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

Dogs Can Sniff Out Stress With Incredible Accuracy: Study

Two of dogs’ greatest attributes are their acute sense of smell – about 10,000 times that of humans – and their incredible empathy. A new study published in PLOS One shows canines can utilize both these abilities to sniff out stress. Stress Has a Smell That Dogs...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Sniffer Dogs To Help Detect Fruit Fly Outbreaks in Australia

Two sniffer dogs in South Australia have got a very important job: searching for fruit fly larvae. The two pups, Max and Rylee, are taking part in a month-long trial in the Riverland region, along the River Murray, which has faced a number of fruit fly outbreaks in recent years, reported ABC.
ANIMALS
DogTime

CDC Documents Reveal Dog Import Ban Isn’t Due to Rabies Increase

Internal CDC documents reveal that United State’s dog import ban isn’t due to an increase in actual rabies diagnoses. China Rescue Dogs obtained the documents through the Freedom of Information Act and released a statement detailing the findings. The Real Reason for the Dog Import Ban. The organization...
ANIMALS
DogTime

People Pick Dogs Based on Their Own Personality Traits, Suggests Research

They say that dogs and their parents can resemble each other. Certainly, different dog breeds can attract parents with certain personality traits. Research by The Kennel Club suggests that Golden Retriever parents, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, are more emotionally stable. They would describe themselves as happy and positive too. Meanwhile, parents of Cocker Spaniels – who include the Prince and Princess of Wales – are more curious and family-oriented, while Jack Russell Terrier parents, like Mariah Carey, are more loyal.
PETS
DogTime

Dog Who Spent 2,555 Days in Shelters Finally Finds Forever Home

Flip spent over 2,555 days in Ohio shelters before landing his forever home. The black-and-white, 7-year-old rescue has taken up permanent residence with Jennifer Schorr, who told PEOPLE that she contacted the Lake Humane Society after hearing about Flip’s ordeal through a Facebook post. Finally a Forever Home. Although...
OHIO STATE
DogTime

Sanctuary Dog Becomes Adopted Father to Piglet

Duke the English Bullmastiff has a very important role in the life of a young piglet, playing father to the orphaned pig. While English Bullmastiffs have been known not to get on with pigs, that’s certainly not the case here. In one popular video, Ivan the three-month-old pig lies on his side while Duke licks […] The post Sanctuary Dog Becomes Adopted Father to Piglet appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy