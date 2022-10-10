ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Caffeine and cats, together at last | Reno Memo

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMdt8_0iTdEuU500

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1!

Happy Canadian Thanksgiving, everyone! We're celebrating by making 73% of the food we'd normally make for regular Thanksgiving, then apologizing profusely about it.

Hey, we've seen this one!

The Rancho Sierra Motel has been bought up by Jacobs Entertainment, the folks behind the Neon Line (which should be going more vertical any day now. Aaaaany day now .) It's uncertain what Jacobs has planned for the property's three buildings and 63 housing units ... but if the past is any indication, Reno is about to lose some more of its housing of last resort. Jason Hidalgo has the story .

Cats: We'll allow you to consider yourself the owner

Back in January, Devin Sizemore and Haley Meadows decided to find out if Reno was big enough -- and quirky enough -- to support a cat cafe. Ten months later, the Enchanted Cat Cafe has been bought out by former employee Kallie Laity, who's hoping to make the south Reno business the go-to spot for cat lovers. Laity hopes to "give a push" to get the cafe to its one-year anniversary. Can Reno support cat-themed coffee? Honestly, we didn't think this town could support more than about five pho restaurants, but here we are. Evan Haddad has the story .

Rally time!

Don't call it a comeback, they've been here for thousands of years. The Devils Hole pupfish, which exist only in one watery cavern in Death Valley, have seen a sudden resurgence -- back to 2003 levels, according to the latest population survey. Conservationists have been working to protect the inch-long fish since the 1940s. But despite the population increase, there's only 263 total as of September, so it's not like we can gobble them by the fistful as a Thanksgiving appetizer -- yet. Fingers crossed, though. More from the AP .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Matthew Seely, who has the rundown on the differences between normal Thanksgiving and Canadian Thanksgiving .

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Caffeine and cats, together at last | Reno Memo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Thrillist

The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now

Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
RENO, NV
2news.com

BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon

The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Norvell
KOLO TV Reno

Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys. Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting. “Money is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno

Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Cat Nutrition Food#Thanksgiving#Pet Owner#The Rancho Sierra Motel#Jacobs Entertainment#The Enchanted Cat Cafe
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminate the county’s vacation home rental program. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Plumas County News

Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
RENO, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event

THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
541
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy