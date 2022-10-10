Caffeine and cats, together at last | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1!

The Rancho Sierra Motel has been bought up by Jacobs Entertainment, the folks behind the Neon Line (which should be going more vertical any day now. Aaaaany day now .) It's uncertain what Jacobs has planned for the property's three buildings and 63 housing units ... but if the past is any indication, Reno is about to lose some more of its housing of last resort. Jason Hidalgo has the story .

Back in January, Devin Sizemore and Haley Meadows decided to find out if Reno was big enough -- and quirky enough -- to support a cat cafe. Ten months later, the Enchanted Cat Cafe has been bought out by former employee Kallie Laity, who's hoping to make the south Reno business the go-to spot for cat lovers. Laity hopes to "give a push" to get the cafe to its one-year anniversary. Can Reno support cat-themed coffee? Honestly, we didn't think this town could support more than about five pho restaurants, but here we are. Evan Haddad has the story .

Don't call it a comeback, they've been here for thousands of years. The Devils Hole pupfish, which exist only in one watery cavern in Death Valley, have seen a sudden resurgence -- back to 2003 levels, according to the latest population survey. Conservationists have been working to protect the inch-long fish since the 1940s. But despite the population increase, there's only 263 total as of September, so it's not like we can gobble them by the fistful as a Thanksgiving appetizer -- yet. Fingers crossed, though. More from the AP .

