Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
Celtics’ Front Office Trouble

Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season

The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT

Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics Sign, Waive Reggie Kissoonlal

4:49pm: The Celtics have already waived Kissoonlal, according to NBA.com’s transaction log. 4:21pm: Reggie Kissoonlal has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics, tweets Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He is expected to be waived and will wind up with the team’s G League affiliate in Maine, Weiss adds.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Neely Missing the Narrative When Defending Sweeney

Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, first-year coach Jim Montgomery held his final camp practice with the Boston Bruins ahead of their season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Following practice, Montgomery, team president Cam Neely, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney and team CEO Charlie Jacobs met with the media ahead of the beginning of the regular season.
