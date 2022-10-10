Read full article on original website
Harrisburg’s 2nd Street becomes 2-way street Thursday
Harrisburg drivers will see workers out on Second Street Thursday facilitating its transition to a two-way street. The change began at noon.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
Harrisburg’s Chockablock Clock sculpture being dismantled, moved: photos
Workers began disassembling the iconic Strawberry Square Chockablock Clock sculpture Tuesday morning to make way for a remodeled first-floor stage and second-floor conference room in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022. The 41-foot tall “Audiokinetic Sculpture” was created by artist George Rhoads, who died last year, in collaboration with Bob McGuire...
harrisburgmagazine.com
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
local21news.com
Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Arby’s shutting down
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Arby’s restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, at 5101 Jonestown Road, will be closing its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 23. The manager of the establishment refused to comment on why the business is closing. The location has been proposed...
Fentanyl overdoses, how to get help, will be focus of central Pa. town hall
A discussion of the fentanyl overdose crisis and how to get help for addiction will be the focus of a town hall in Cumberland County on Oct. 19. The meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Allen Township municipal building at 2233 Gettysburg Pike. It’s open to everyone.
abc27.com
Interstate 83 bridge inspection planned in Dauphin County; road closure expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge that carries Interstate 83 will be inspected on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to a release, the inspection is planned for the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/ Interstate 283 at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County. Get...
abc27.com
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
Harrisburg School officials are showing sorely needed leadership in uniting the community to address youth violence | Social Views
The Harrisburg School District is calling the community together in a public forum to discuss solutions to the crisis of violence among youth in Harrisburg. We thank them for stepping up to do something to save the city’s children. School officials are scheduling a public forum for 6 p.m....
phillyvoice.com
Hundreds of rats were illegally dumped in the Harrisburg area – now they're in search of a new home
Most people don't have very favorable opinions on rats, who are maligned in urban landscapes for rifling through trash, carrying diseases and generally being creepy scavengers. Their long tails are usually among the first things mentioned by people who've got musophobia. Anyone who has ever kept a rat as a...
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
WGAL
Tractor-trailer, trash truck collide in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer and a trash truck collided in Lancaster County. Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East in West Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said the trash truck caught fire, and a hazmat team responded...
WGAL
Local firefighter from Lancaster County provides tips on fire prevention
A carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown day care center that sent 32 people to the hospital was another example of how dangerous the colorless, odorless gas can be. The building did not have a working carbon monoxide detector. In light of fire safety week, a local firefighter shares tips...
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-76 reopens after crash in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open along Interstate 76 westbound. A crash shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania turnpike in Lebanon County on Thursday afternoon. According to the media and public relations manager of the PA Turnpike Commission, the crash occurred on Interstate 76...
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
