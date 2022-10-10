Read full article on original website
Mentor cross country: Dennison siblings posting fast times for Cardinals
Running is nothing new for the Dennison family. Bill Dennison isn’t just the owner of Second Sole Mentor. He is also the cross country coach at Mentor High School, where his daughter Savannah and son Billy run. Savannah and Billy have some of the fastest times in cross country...
Lake Catholic boys soccer: Cougars find way in defensive third despite injury, illness churn
To say the Lake Catholic boys have had an adventurous ride to 11-2-2 following a 1-0 win over visiting Mayfield on Oct. 6 would be an understatement. The Cougars’ starting goalkeeper, Matteo di Sanza, has been out most of the season. His replacement is a natural defender, Dominic Bruketa,...
FirstEnergy Stadium set to host HS hockey ‘select’ district semis, both district finals in 2023
High school hockey players in Greater Cleveland are used to heading to Kent State and Brooklyn with aspirations for the frozen four. They’re getting a huge change of scenery this winter, though. Haslam Sports Group announced in a release Oct. 11, in conjunction with events surrounding the “Faceoff on...
Hawken vs. West Geauga volleyball: Hawks beat Wolverines in four, sew up first conference title in 38 years
When Hawken walked into the Wolvarena on Oct.11, the Hawks knew one thing for certain: They had locked up at least a share of their first CVC division title since 1984. But they were looking for more as they took on the West Geauga, as a win made it an outright Chagrin Division title as well as keeping them undefeated in conference play.
Lakeland Community College receives $225K KeyBank grant for scholarships
Lakeland Community College has been awarded a three-year $225,000 grant by KeyBank in support of the school’s “Begin the Conversation” initiative, officials recently announced. According to Lakeland, the initiative is designed to promote a successful higher education experience for prospective students from low-income and minority populations by...
Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage
The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
