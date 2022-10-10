ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

News-Herald.com

Mentor cross country: Dennison siblings posting fast times for Cardinals

Running is nothing new for the Dennison family. Bill Dennison isn’t just the owner of Second Sole Mentor. He is also the cross country coach at Mentor High School, where his daughter Savannah and son Billy run. Savannah and Billy have some of the fastest times in cross country...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Hawken vs. West Geauga volleyball: Hawks beat Wolverines in four, sew up first conference title in 38 years

When Hawken walked into the Wolvarena on Oct.11, the Hawks knew one thing for certain: They had locked up at least a share of their first CVC division title since 1984. But they were looking for more as they took on the West Geauga, as a win made it an outright Chagrin Division title as well as keeping them undefeated in conference play.
GATES MILLS, OH
News-Herald.com

Lakeland Community College receives $225K KeyBank grant for scholarships

Lakeland Community College has been awarded a three-year $225,000 grant by KeyBank in support of the school’s “Begin the Conversation” initiative, officials recently announced. According to Lakeland, the initiative is designed to promote a successful higher education experience for prospective students from low-income and minority populations by...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage

The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
PAINESVILLE, OH

