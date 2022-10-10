Miraculously, none injured after boulder smashes into truck in SR-14 rockslide
IRON COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A rock slide led to a boulder smashing into the roof of a Toyota Tacoma and damaging a Ford Fusion in Cedar Canyon Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol .
Authorities say the rockslide happened above SR-14 between mile post 8 and 9 in Iron County.
The boulder reportedly came from the south side of the road, causing severe damage to an eastbound Tacoma.
Miraculously, police say no one was injured in the incident.
A westbound Fusion was also impacted, however there were reportedly no injuries to the occupants of that vehicle either.
No further information is currently available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
