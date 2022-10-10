ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Miraculously, none injured after boulder smashes into truck in SR-14 rockslide

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

IRON COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A rock slide led to a boulder smashing into the roof of a Toyota Tacoma and damaging a Ford Fusion in Cedar Canyon Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol .

Authorities say the rockslide happened above SR-14 between mile post 8 and 9 in Iron County.

The boulder reportedly came from the south side of the road, causing severe damage to an eastbound Tacoma.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQBuc_0iTdD1Uw00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASfum_0iTdD1Uw00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq9de_0iTdD1Uw00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTeP7_0iTdD1Uw00
    (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Miraculously, police say no one was injured in the incident.

A westbound Fusion was also impacted, however there were reportedly no injuries to the occupants of that vehicle either.

No further information is currently available.

