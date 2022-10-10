Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys Soccer comes back from two to tie Hawks
(Oct. 13, 2022) The growth of the boys soccer team was on display Tuesday as the Whalers erased a two-goal halftime deficit and withstood several chances late in the game from Barnstable to earn a 2-2 tie Tuesday after falling to the Red Hawks 6-1 earlier in the year. “They...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers undefeated run ends vs D-Y
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a blazing hot start to the season, the undefeated volleyball team was brought back down to Earth Tuesday as they dropped their first match of the season 3-0 at home against Dennis-Yarmouth. Both teams exchanged runs to open the match as the Whalers and Dolphins were...
Inquirer and Mirror
Freshman lead field hockey to win
(Oct. 13, 2022) For the Nantucket field hockey team, the future is now. The Whalers youth movement was on full display last Thursday as a pair of freshmen lifted the team to a 1-0 win on the road against St. John Paul II. Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal early in the match and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career.
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey rallies for 2-1 win over Sturgis
(Oct. 13, 2022) The field hockey team went down a goal late in the first half despite controlling the majority of the play to that point but they stayed persistent and came from behind for a 2-1 win over Sturgis at home Thursday. “I was just so proud of them,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer rusty after long break
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
JoJo Zieff wins half-marathon
(Oct. 13, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefited islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff, who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
Eater
Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict
Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
thefabricator.com
Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts
Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
