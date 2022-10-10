ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Boys Soccer comes back from two to tie Hawks

(Oct. 13, 2022) The growth of the boys soccer team was on display Tuesday as the Whalers erased a two-goal halftime deficit and withstood several chances late in the game from Barnstable to earn a 2-2 tie Tuesday after falling to the Red Hawks 6-1 earlier in the year. “They...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Whalers undefeated run ends vs D-Y

(Oct. 13, 2022) After a blazing hot start to the season, the undefeated volleyball team was brought back down to Earth Tuesday as they dropped their first match of the season 3-0 at home against Dennis-Yarmouth. Both teams exchanged runs to open the match as the Whalers and Dolphins were...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Freshman lead field hockey to win

(Oct. 13, 2022) For the Nantucket field hockey team, the future is now. The Whalers youth movement was on full display last Thursday as a pair of freshmen lifted the team to a 1-0 win on the road against St. John Paul II. Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal early in the match and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Field hockey rallies for 2-1 win over Sturgis

(Oct. 13, 2022) The field hockey team went down a goal late in the first half despite controlling the majority of the play to that point but they stayed persistent and came from behind for a 2-1 win over Sturgis at home Thursday. “I was just so proud of them,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Girls soccer rusty after long break

(Oct. 13, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

JoJo Zieff wins half-marathon

(Oct. 13, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefited islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff, who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
NANTUCKET, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
Eater

Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict

Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

