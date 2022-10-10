Read full article on original website
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
Teenager shot by former San Antonio police officer wasn't driving stolen vehicle, SAPD says
Former officer James Brennand told SAPD that he approached the maroon sedan because he suspected it was stolen.
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
LULAC denounces shooting involving fired SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending his department and its police after a former officer is charged with felony offenses. James Brennand faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting 17-year-old Eric Cantu and his passenger in a McDonalds parking lot on Oct. 2.
Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD
SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
