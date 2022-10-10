ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio local news

