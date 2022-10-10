ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announcement.

“Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s tribes as reasons for their endorsement.

"Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community," the leaders said. "When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together."

The conference will be held at the Petroleum Club Event Center in Oklahoma City.

William Bird
1d ago

Well we are looking out for the future of tribes everywhere,this scenario has already played out in the history of Oklahoma an the united states an if we don't stop it now the Republicans will always be a thorn in the side of the tribal sovereignty,So this is a unified effort by the tribes to move forward not turn back the clock ,An if stitt stays in office the fight for sovereignty will always be in the forefront.

JoN DiO
1d ago

Many like Stitt because he stands up to the tribes. By far the most powerful entities in the state

