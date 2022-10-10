ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Morgan County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Russellville, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Colbert County, AL
Colbert County, AL
Accidents
Russellville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
AL.com

1 dead in Limestone County house fire

The Limestone County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a house fire in Athens. The fire happened at a home in the 26000 block of Thomas Edward Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officials have not yet released the victim’s name. According to the coroner’s office, the body was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $39. October 10. theft of property-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $550. domestic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Franklin County until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Olga Breese and Meteorologist Grace Anello will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm

The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire

A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy