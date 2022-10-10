Read full article on original website
Suspect in NC double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
15-year-old arrested in shooting death of NC man
Greenville police said the 15-year-old was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
WITN
Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement. Deputies say on...
WITN
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
WITN
Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a person in 2020. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Rasheed Freeman was found guilty Wednesday in the first-degree murder of Nikkio Murray, guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.
WITN
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town. Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
WITN
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
WITN
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
WITN
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
publicradioeast.org
Pitcher full of fentanyl found after domestic violence call leads to massive ENC drug bust
Deputies said a search of the home found 2.5 kilos of Fentanyl. A domestic violence call in Jacksonville led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, including an amount of fentanyl that, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, could have the potential to kill 1-million people. While...
WITN
Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
WITN
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
WITN
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
