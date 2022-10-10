DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a person in 2020. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Rasheed Freeman was found guilty Wednesday in the first-degree murder of Nikkio Murray, guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO