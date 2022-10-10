Read full article on original website
Related
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN’s First Take Unanimously Picks Tennessee to Beat Alabama
Tennessee has certainly captured the attention of the college football world. During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, the show hosts debated the upcoming game in Knoxville between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. And by the end of the segment, all three hosts unanimously picked Tennessee to come out victorious. Even if there was some hedging going on.
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN Reveals College GameDay Guest Picker for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Knoxville for this Saturday’s showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama and the guest picker has officially been revealed. According to College GameDay’s Twitter account, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be this Saturday’s guest picker.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
The Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly Preview Tennessee’s Top 10 Matchup With Alabama
No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama to Neyland Stadium for a highly anticipated Third Saturday in October. The Vols and Crimson Tide are both unbeaten entering the rivalry matchup for the first time since 1989. Each week, Rocky Top Insider will take you behind the scenes with a question...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-Alabama Preview, X-Factors for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode here in the middle of week seven. RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are getting you prepared for the massive clash in Knoxville this Saturday between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama with a full preview. The guys talk about x-factors to the game including Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s pass rush, and also an injury report for both sides with Bryce Young and Cedric Tillman.
rockytopinsider.com
See Tennessee’s SEC Championship Odds Ahead Of The Third Saturday In October
Tennessee entered the season looking for tangible growth off of Josh Heupel’s first season where they went 7-5 before losing to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. A month-and-a-half into the season, Tennessee’s changed the outward expectations. Wins over Pitt, Florida and LSU have the Vols unbeaten and No. 6 nationally entering the Third Saturday in October.
rockytopinsider.com
Henry To’o To’o Explains Tennessee-Alabama From a Vol Perspective
Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o will be returning to Knoxville this weekend for the first time since leaving the program in January of 2021. The Concord, California native began his Tennessee career in 2019 under then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt. After two seasons with the Volunteers, To’o To’o decided to enter the transfer portal as Tennessee was going through its most recent coaching search. To’o To’o entered the transfer portal exactly one week prior to Josh Heupel being announced as Tennessee’s next head coach.
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
rockytopinsider.com
Kirk Herbstreit Dispels Rumors About College GameDay Leaving Knoxville
There has been a worry on social media recently that ESPN’s College GameDay could be moving away from Knoxville this weekend. On Monday, the College GameDay Twitter account removed their posts announcing the location of Knoxville, which led many to speculate whether GameDay was going to stay true to their original announcement or switch things up.
Comments / 0